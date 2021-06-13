Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jamestown, NY

Jamestown Police Searching for Missing Teen

chautauquatoday.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jamestown Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenager. Police say 15-year-old Jaden Caraballo was last seen on Saturday at about 4:00 PM in the area of North Main Street and West 3rd Street at the Jamestown Pride event. Jaden is described as approximately 5'6" and 115 pounds with reddish brown hair and was last seen wearing exactly what is shown in the picture. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jamestown Police Department at 483-7536.

chautauquatoday.com
View All 4 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jamestown, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Jamestown, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
CNN

The latest on the NYC mayoral primary election

When we expect to see NYC primary election winners (it's not tonight) For the first time, New York City will be using a ranked-choice voting system for some races. This means it will likely take weeks to have full results of the election. Here's a quick breakdown of when we...
College SportsPosted by
NBC News

Scott LemieuxThe NCAA Supreme Court ruling heralds the end of the era of unpaid student athletes

The dismantling of the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s monopoly system over college sports is long overdue and, on Monday, the Supreme Court appeared to agree. That’s when it rejected arguments by the NCAA and declared that the association’s decrees limiting colleges from providing qualified educational expenses to players violated antitrust law.