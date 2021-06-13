Jamestown Police Searching for Missing Teen

The Jamestown Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenager. Police say 15-year-old Jaden Caraballo was last seen on Saturday at about 4:00 PM in the area of North Main Street and West 3rd Street at the Jamestown Pride event. Jaden is described as approximately 5'6" and 115 pounds with reddish brown hair and was last seen wearing exactly what is shown in the picture. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jamestown Police Department at 483-7536.