Chautauqua County, NY

Community Bank Donates $5,000 to CHRIC

chautauquatoday.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommunity Bank N.A. recently presented the Chautauqua Home Rehabilitation & Improvement Corporation (CHRIC) with $5,000 to support its First Time Homebuyer program. The program educates prospective Chautauqua County individuals and families looking to buy their first home. Community Bank District Manager Carl Swan says, "We're proud to support the CHRIC and this meaningful program to help first-time homebuyers on their exciting journey to homeownership. The homebuying process can be cumbersome and the information shared throughout this program will ensure individuals are ready and prepared for every step of the process." CHRIC's mission is to promote neighborhood stabilization, community revitalization and economic development through projects and partnerships that positively impact Chautauqua County and its residents.

chautauquatoday.com
