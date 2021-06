Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Islanders: ROUND 3, GAME 2. I woke up this morning to a text from a friend asking if this was a “must win” game for the Tampa Bay Lightning. I think most fans would agree that dropping two games at home in the semifinal round of the playoffs would be a harbinger of doom (or a possible sweep). My response was along the lines of “No, just a really would like them to win”. If there is any team left in the playoffs that I would not be surprised to rip off four wins in a row after losing two at home, it’s the Lightning.