Kansas City, MO

Woman shot, killed on Linwood Boulevard

By Gary Brauer
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 8 days ago
A woman was shot and killed in the 4300 block of Linwood Boulevard early Sunday, and police have a man in custody in connection to the shooting.

Police were called to a shooting just before 10 a.m. Family members reportedly told a nearby neighbor that a man shot a woman, later identified as 32-year-old Andrea Dean.

Police arrived and found a woman dead at the scene.

The suspect reportedly fled the area in a black Pontiac Grand Prix.

Police said around 5 p.m. that a male suspect had been taken into custody.

The investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

