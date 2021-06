NCSoft has announced that Aion Classic will release 'in the Americas' on June 23. This nostalgia server for the MMORPG originally released in Korea last Fall. This revival has two different Founder's Packs available for purchase (at $20 and $50) for those who want to start with a few bonus items. Aion can be played for free with a trial version, although an optional subscription for those wanting the full experience, starting at $15 for 30 days. This optional subscription is called Siel’s Aura, which improves item gain and experience acquisition. Free players do get an hour of Siel’s Aura each day, but subscribers will maintain the bonus at all times.