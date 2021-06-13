Johanna Konta cruises to title win at Nottingham

Johanna Konta of Great Britain captured her fourth career WTA singles title on Sunday after posting a 6-2, 6-1 victory over fourth-seeded Shuai Zhang of China in the final of the Viking Open Nottingham.

The top-seeded Konta avenged runner-up finishes at the tournament in 2017 and 2018 en route to claiming her first title since April 2017 at the Miami Open.

Konta, 30, recorded nine aces on her way to ending the match in 58 minutes. She became the first female player to win a WTA singles event in England since Sue Barker at the indoor Daihatsu Challenge event in Brighton in October 1981.

Konta improved to 6-1 in her career vs. Zhang, who had 14 winners against 13 unforced errors on Sunday.

–Field Level Media

