Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

How To Export Your Facebook Data

By Tyler Lee
Ubergizmo
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFacebook used to be a fun place for people to connect with friends and family members, share memes, videos, photos, and so on. However, over the years Facebook has collected so much data on us that it can feel a bit unsettling. Maybe you’ve decided that it could be time to delete your Facebook account, and if you’ve decided to, then you might also want to consider exporting your Facebook data.

www.ubergizmo.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Your Name#Settings Privacy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Meme
News Break
Internet
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Data Privacy
Related
InternetPosted by
Distractify

Facebook Users Are Having Trouble Loading Photos — What Causes the Issue?

Recently, people have been posting on Twitter about a new technical glitch they spotted while browsing Facebook. Many struggled to view photos after clicking on them. A bad Wi-Fi connection, cookies, and other technical complications can easily sour the user experience, but in some cases, there are other factors to take into consideration as well. So, why do pictures keep on disappearing on Facebook? What's causing the glitch?
Interneticydk.com

How To Create Messenger Without Facebook

Messaging apps are a dime a dozen nowadays, especially with the rise of Facebook’s own WhatsApp, the most popular messaging app on the planet. The problem now is how to make a messenging app without Facebook’s permission. Icydk has steps with screenshots to show you how to do that and create your own Messenger without Facebook.
InternetGovernment Technology

Facebook Spending $1 Billion on Alabama Data Center

(TNS) — Facebook’s ongoing expansion in Huntsville will top $1 billion in capital investment, the social media giant announced Tuesday. The announcement confirms an AL.com report in February of the growth of Facebook’s data center campus. Facebook also said that once the expansion is complete, it will employ more than...
Technologycalifornianewstimes.com

Ten years of data breaches: LinkedIn, Dropbox, Facebook, and more

This is a map of the Internet’s largest source of compromised data from June 2011 to the present. Data from Troy Hunt Have I been fed up It’s a project (with tweaks), so you can click to visit the site and see if you’re included. Each bubble represents one bleach, and scroll down to see that they grow and speed up until the volume is overwhelmingly high.
Internettechzimo.com

How to Fix Facebook Ad Dimensions on Instagram

If you are having trouble fitting your ad photos and videos on Instagram, this article is for you!. Instagram has been growing as a marketing tool for businesses. It has millions of users that your business can reach, making the platform a great way to promote your products and services with just a couple of clicks from users anytime and anywhere.
Internetwebfx.com

Facebook Playable Ads: Your Ultimate Guide to Playable Ads on Facebook

With over 2.3 billion monthly active users, Facebook is a great platform to reach people interested in your company. Facebook advertising, especially, is an effective way to connect with people who want to buy your products or use your services — it’s also a great strategy to promote your app.
Internettechviral.net

How to Turn off Facial Recognition Feature of Facebook

It’s no doubt that Facebook is right now the most used social networking platform. Compared to any other social networking service, Facebook offers more features and options. Also, the platform offers you lots of Privacy options like you can Turn Off Message Requests on Facebook, take a break feature, etc....
InternetThe Verge

How to keep some of your Twitter data away from advertisers

In April 2020, Twitter began sharing more of our information with advertisers. Notice came via a rather weird notification that said “your ability to control mobile app advertising measurements has been removed” — which basically meant that Twitter was now sharing data such as which ads you looked at or interacted with, as well as the tracking identifier for your phone. Previously, you could turn that off — no longer. (Unless you live in the European Union or the UK, where there are extra protections.)
InternetPosted by
Android Police

How to pass on (or completely erase) your Google account data after you're gone

Part of growing up is making sure that your affairs stay in order, no matter what might happen. In the last few decades, the scope of that has expanded to include the digital realm: what happens to all of your online accounts after you're gone? Google has a built-in mechanism for dealing with this called Inactive Account Settings. Unfortunately it's neither as easy nor as straightforward as it could be.
TechnologyPosted by
SlashGear

How likable will the Facebook smartwatch experience be?

Facebook is reportedly working on a smartwatch of its own, which is slated to debut in the summer of next year. The wearable is expected to arrive with dual cameras onboard – almost a first for a wrist-wearable – feature health and messaging functions, and also act as a controller for the unannounced augmented reality device from the social media giant.
Internetjoincake.com

How to Un-Memorialize a Facebook Account: Step-By-Step

Cake's blog posts contain affiliate links and we earn commission from purchases made through these links. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. When a friend or loved one dies, that person leaves a digital afterlife behind. Social media accounts such as Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, and YouTube all require forethought to make sure the accounts are treated properly. If you’re thinking through this process for yourself, you can ensure your wishes and that a plan is in place to handle your digital accounts after you pass away.
Cell Phonestechnonu.com

How to block any Facebook contact from your mobile phone screen

All of you who have an active Facebook account are sure to go through different phases. The initial one surely you remember it as a time of joy to discover the wonders that technology had brought us, with the possibility of regaining contact with people we had not heard from for 10, 20 … 30 years? After those early days came the race to get as many contacts as possible. More friends was synonymous with greater popularity, so any request that came to us was approved without thinking, at the same time skyrocketing the size of our schedule. That led us to such absurd situations as reading comments every morning from people we DO NOT know !! But did we not agree that Facebook was a place where we could reconnect with old friends and keep the thread open with current ones? Do a deep clean. So, it’s time to regain control over what we read on the social network and nothing better than to adjust the conversation back to what we want. Are we on Facebook for the political, social, sports or scientific debate? Or to exchange experiences with people who really mean something to us? In either case, surely there are friends that you can ignore by leaving behind the digital link that united you. So it’s time to block piecework. The tool that enables something like this is blocking. That is, tell Facebook that we do not want to receive any more notifications from that user, so that we do not have to put up with their morning posts that we either do not understand or do not find interesting or pleasant. So the first thing is to go to the Facebook application, both on iOS and Android, and look for that person with whom you want to cut ties. Then you go to its home page and where the profile photo and name appear, click on the button with the three horizontal dots. Now a menu will appear with many interaction functions that we can perform with that contact. We, without thinking twice, opted for the “Block” option, so that the social network knows that we will not continue to maintain contact. From that moment, everything you write (directly to us or on your wall) will not reach us. Moreover, if one day you meet him on the street and he asks you that you do not answer what he writes on Facebook … are you going to look for an excuse or tell the harsh reality?
Cell Phonespocketgamer.biz

Optimising your mobile campaigns with data

Optimise your campaigns with data-driven creative insights is a brand new online event, which will explore mobile ad creativity and the use of data in the app markets of 2021. Created and hosted by mobile marketing company Mintegral, data expert Sensor Tower and games developer/publisher Kooapps, the webinar is free and takes place on Tuesday, 22nd June, at 18:30 BST.
Cell Phonestechnonu.com

WhatsApp: how to export a chat including multimedia files

To be clear, the backup is an exact copy of all the conversations you have in your account. WhatsApp, including messages such as multimedia files. However, what we start sending from when we create the copy will no longer be stored, therefore, it is advisable to create a copy from time to time. In this way when we change mobile equipment our conversations will remain intact.
Internetnordvpn.com

5 quick ways to protect your Facebook account

Certain websites and apps let you log in with Facebook, so hackers will go to great lengths to steal your Facebook account password. Use NordPass to create a strong 12-character password, and it’ll store them for you in an encrypted format for full protection. Password Dos and Don'ts:. Never reuse...