Immaterial of where your photos come from, your Mac is a haven for your photos. It is such a comforting feeling when you transfer all those images you have captured on your camera or smartphone to your Mac. After all, you have shed a lot of weight from your device, and it’s all set to pack in more stuff. But, for a moment shift your focus to your Mac – Knowing the fact that for a single impeccable click you capture tens or hundreds of shots, aren’t there similar copies of the same pictures? Things get even trickier when you sit down to filter out the right images for editing and then you have to spend countless hours doing the same. How about we make it easy for you to remove duplicate photos on Mac?