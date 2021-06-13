Cancel
MLB

NL East Roundup - Washington Nationals still stuck in basement...

By BrettBarnett
federalbaseball.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome back to another edition of National League East roundup. Most of the division is still staggering along, while the Mets have opened up the second widest margin of any division. Highlights and lowlights abound, let’s get to it. New York Mets (32-24) One big thing: Jacob deGrom. I mean,...

www.federalbaseball.com
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
News Break
MLB
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
MLBPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Braves falling into unfamiliar territory in NL East

The Braves entered Saturday five games behind the Mets for pole position in the National League East. It’s unfamiliar territory for most players on the team. The last time the Braves were this distance from first place was the end of the 2017 season, when they finished 72-90 in what turned out to be the final season of their rebuild. They surpassed expectations the following campaign, winning the division. They did so again the next two seasons.
MLBMLB

5 most notable trends in NL East

More than two months into the season, certain trends have started to emerge across the Majors. For some teams, it's an encouraging sign, while for others, it's something that will need to change if that club has postseason aspirations. Here's a look at the most notable trend for each National...
MLBNBC Sports

For Phillies, two walk-offs in two days equals second place in NL East

Captain America was not the star of this Phillies’ victory, but that’s not to say the impact of his heroics from the night before did not carry over. The Phillies made it two walk-off wins in a row when they rallied for three runs in the bottom of the 10th inning to beat the Atlanta Braves, 4-3, at Citizens Bank Park on Thursday afternoon.
MLBSportsGrid

June 10 MLB Betting Guide: NL East Showdown

Thursday’s 10-game MLB slate has plenty of action to check out, with the first games starting at 12:35 p.m. Eastern. Keep an eye on the weather in Washington. The start of the Nationals’ series with the Giants has the potential for rain. Look below to see which matchups you should...
MLBPosted by
Talk Nats

The state of the Washington Nationals

The Washington Nationals did what you are supposed to do against the best teams in baseball … this past week. They faced the best team in baseball, the San Francisco Giants, and the best team in the American League, the Tampa Bay Rays, for a combined six games this past week and went 3-3 against them. They say if you can play .500 or better against the best teams in baseball and dominate the bad teams you will make the playoffs. The issue is that the Nats entered that Tampa series with a 24-32 record.
MLBfederalbaseball.com

Washington Nationals’ 2021 season soon to be make or break...

Sure, it was against the Pirates, but the Nationals earned a sweep to kickoff this week. After splitting a low-scoring four game set against the Giants, Washington was looking for some momentum as we head into the heart of summer. With 3-2, 8-1, and 3-1 wins, the Nats did just that.
MLBmets360.com

Mets embark on 16-game stretch against NL East clubs

You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login. Not a Member? Join Us. Game Chatter: Joey Lucchesi vs Joe Ross (6/18/21) 3 comments on “Mets embark on 16-game stretch against NL East clubs”. Leave a Reply. Your email address will not be published. Required fields...
MLBjioforme.com

Mets Note: Confort, McNeil, Nimo, Carasco, DeGrom – MLB Sports

The Mets have been injured and devastated this season, but some of the team’s most important players appear to be pushing their recovery forward.Outfielder Michael Conforto And utility man Jeff McNeil This week, we started rehabilitation assignments at Triple-A Syracuse. Luis Rojas told reporters ( Deesha Thosar of New York Daily NewsMcNeil could return to Major League Baseball within a few days, and Confort could return to Major League Baseball next week.Center fielder Brandon Nimmo According to Rojas, he was able to undertake his rehab assignment next week, so he’s not too late for these two (Via Tim Healey on Newsday). Fourth outfielder Albert Almora Junior Expected to return this weekend to complete his own rehab with Syracuse, broadcast Anthony DiComo on MLB.com (Twitter link).
MLBfederalbaseball.com

Washington Nationals’ lineup for 2nd of 4 with the New York Mets in D.C.

Last night’s win was the Washington Nationals’ fifth straight and seventh in the last nine, as the club tries to climb their way up the standings in the NL East to get back into the race for a postseason berth. It didn’t start well for the Nationals this season, but that’s not surprising considering they haven’t gotten off to a good start in any of the last three seasons. It isn’t a desire to recreate what happened in 2019, when they started 19-31, went 74-38 the rest of the way, and won it all in the end, that’s for sure.
MLBESPN

Fantasy baseball daily notes: Pitcher and hitter rankings for Monday

Even with a doubleheader, Monday is a very light slate. Speaking of doubleheaders, with several coming up over the next few weeks, it's worth refreshing the approach towards choosing pitchers and hitters from the participating teams. There isn't much to it for starting pitchers, other than their win potential increases a bit since there is less chance the bullpen squanders a win with fewer innings to cover. If you need saves or holds, picking up the primary setup man can pay dividends, since many teams don't like using their closer twice in the same day. Hitting is where it gets hairy, since you run the risk of streaming a batter only playing in one seven-inning affair. You want to select someone whose matchup is so enticing you don't care about losing an at-bat or two or a hitter very likely to start one game and at least appear in, if not start, the other.
MLBNBC Sports

What we learned as Long, Flores power Giants past Phillies

The Giants brought the long ball for Father's Day at Oracle Park as four home runs powered them past the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday for an 11-2 win. While the balls sailed over the wall in San Francisco, the Giants earned a three-game series win over the Phillies. The Giants now have won or split eight straight series as they continue to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West. The last series they lost was at the hands of the Dodgers in a three-game sweep back on May 21-23.
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Eflin, Phillies to face Long, Giants

Philadelphia Phillies (34-34, second in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (45-26, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zach Eflin (2-5, 3.99 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 77 strikeouts) Giants: Sammy Long (0-0, 5.00 ERA, .89 WHIP, 10 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -129, Phillies +112; over/under is 8...
MLBrotoballer.com

Outfield Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 13

We have completed another week of MLB action, and we have once again been littered with injuries. Both good and bad things arise from injuries. Let's start with the bad, which means losing a player, sometimes a key player, from your roster. The good is a chance to add a new player, and certain players suddenly finding new playing time. The outfield position has been getting more and more depleted as the season goes on, at least from a fantasy perspective. Many other recent options from this article are still available in leagues and are still worth the pick-ups.