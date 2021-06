Shakib Al Hasan lashes out at stumps in anger twice in a single DPL T20. In scenes hardly ever seen at a top-level cricket match, Shakib Al Hasan’s mood flared up on two completely different events in a single Dhaka Premier League (DPL) match on Friday: he first kicked the stumps, and later uprooted an entire set of them and flung them to the bottom. Shakib, the captain of Mohammedan Sporting Membership, within the recreation towards Abahani Restricted, was livid on the umpire’s resolution to show down his lbw attraction towards Mushfiqur Rahim, and was then angered by the umpires calling for the covers with one ball remaining within the sixth over because the rain got here down.