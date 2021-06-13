TEST DRIVE: 2021 BMW M3 Competition – The Race Track King
Rarely have I or my colleagues seen a car so controversial, getting such mixed reactions from the get go, as it was the case with the new BMW M3 and M4 models. As a matter of fact, the controversial reactions kicked off well before the cars were actually unveiled – during the testing phase. That’s when the elephant made its first appearance in the room, as there was simply no way to cover up that massive front grille on the initial prototypes that were thrown around the Nurburgring.www.bmwblog.com