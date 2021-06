Game one between the Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks was an ugly one for the Bucks. They played will in the first quarter but other than Giannis Antetokounmpo that was the extent of their highlights. James Harden left less than a minute into the game and is already ruled out for game 2 tonight. The Bucks did not shoot the ball well at all in game one, we’re expecting a much better shooting display tonight.