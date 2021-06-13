Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

The Number Of Times Masaharu Morimoto Has Lost Iron Chef

By Sara Cagle
mashed.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiscerning "Iron Chef" fans remember Hiroshima-born Masaharu Morimoto as a cast member of the original competition series from Japan. Starting in 1998, the precision-driven chef went head-to-head with many of the country's best cooks, ideating creative ways to present mystery ingredients like red snapper, abalone, and spiny lobster (via Iron Chef Battle Database). Later invited to join the American version of "Iron Chef" on Food Network, Morimoto competed against stars, including Geoffrey Zakarian, Michael Symon, and Jet Tila.

www.mashed.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Geoffrey Zakarian
Person
Jet Tila
Person
Michael Symon
Person
Masaharu Morimoto
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Food Drink#Food Network Fandom#Japanese American#Haute Living#Iron Chef America
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Japan
News Break
Cats
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
Time Out New York

Chefs from famed NYC restaurants are making pizza for the first time at Seaport Artois

There’s something truly exhilarating in unexpectedly seeing someone casually saber a bottle of champagne, expertly flip a pancake or tell a world-class lie. Watching a person zag and stick the landing just hits like a spark. And now you can recreate that sensation at South Street Seaport, where top NYC chefs will perform the trick of trading in their typical cuisine for pizzas!
Seattle, WAKING-5

Chef Masahuru Morimoto talks the do's and don'ts of sushi

SEATTLE — June 18th is International Sushi Day, and world famous Iron Chef and restauranteur Masahuru Morimoto shared some tips for your sushi celebration. He said he doesn't really like to tell people what to do or not do regarding sushi, but... "I say one thing you'd better not do,...
TV & Videosmashed.com

This Was The Hardest Part Of Iron Chef, According To Marc Forgione

Chef Marc Forgione managed to impress many by demonstrating his exemplary culinary talent on the third season of "The Next Iron Chef." According to his official website, the chef has been honing his culinary skills since he was 16 years old. He was lucky to get insider access to the restaurant industry through his dad's eatery, An American Place. Forgione also worked with many experienced chefs early in his career such as Kazuto Matsusaka, Patricia Yeo, Laurent Tourondel, and more.
Recipesmashed.com

This Is Michael Symon's Ultimate Secret Ingredient

It's no secret that Michael Symon is a talented chef. Though as of late he's gained a massive amount of popularity through his stint as one of the co-hosts of The Chew, the Cleveland native's rise to fame started in 1998 when Food & Wine Magazine named him Best New Chef (MichaelSymon.com). Since then, he's opened up a number of restaurants, appeared on "Iron Chef," and authored six top-rated and award-winning cookbooks. With all of his accolades, it's safe to say that this chef knows his stuff. That's why when he reveals any of his secret cooking ingredients, you should mark them as gold.
TV ShowsPosted by
FanSided

Top Chef: And then there were three

As we continue to head toward the Top Chef Season 18 finale, there is no room to hide for the remaining cheftestants. Any flaw in their cooking, even the smallest mistake could mean elimination and the end of your Top Chef dream. Unless your name is Dawn apparently. Because despite...
Food & DrinksTime Out Global

The 13 all-time best pasta shapes, according to chefs

There's something tortuous about asking anyone to pick their favorite pasta shape. After all, every noodle has its merits. Long ribbons of spaghetti and pappardelle make great vehicles for velvety carbonara, while thick tubes of rigatoni all but hide meaty ragu. And then there are the fun shapes, like ear-shaped orecchiette, spirals of cavatappi and twisted trofie.
Food & Drinksmashed.com

How Bobby & Giada In Italy Changed The Way Giada Thinks About Food

"I started drinking already, sorry," a not-very-sorry-looking Giada De Laurentiis said cheerfully to the Variety moderator in a recent live cooking demonstration with pal and fellow chef, Bobby Flay. Kicking off the show with a couple of sbagliatos — an Italian cocktail made with prosecco, Campari, and vermouth — the buddies chatted, answered questions, and playfully ribbed each other as they cooked their way through a couple of Italian dishes, recounting stories from their trip to Italy together. De Laurentiis and Flay have an undeniable chemistry that has no doubt fueled their twenty-year friendship, but their recent travels to Rome and Tuscany, fodder for the Discovery+ streaming series, "Bobby & Giada in Italy," seem to have taken the relationship to the next level.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

Guy Fieri's Transformation Is Seriously Turning Heads

What can you say about Guy Fieri that hasn't already been said by someone else, or even by Fieri himself? Some revere him as down-to-earth cook happy to serve you a heaping plate of nachos or have no shame as the juice of a cheeseburger drips down his face on television. Others see him as a punch line, with his wild shirts, spiked hair, less-than-refined culinary style, and bold personality.
RecipesNews 12

Chef's Quick Tip: Number one dad quesadillas

This week, Kristen Mitrakis and Rachel Lampen, of Rock Paper Scissors Custom Events, show Tina Redwine how to make "number one dad" quesadillas for Father's Day. Flour tortillas (standard/taco size) Shredded cheddar cheese. One can refried beans (find in International aisle) Butter or margarine. Sour cream. Sandwich baggie – snip...
Fitnesswomenfitness.net

Cat Cora: The First-Ever Female Iron Chef on Women Fitness

Cat Cora is a world-renowned chef, author, restaurateur, contributing editor, television host and personality, avid philanthropist, health and fitness expert, lifestyle entrepreneur and proud mother of six. The Iron-chef has opened more than 18 restaurants across the United States and globally, highlighting her platform on health, wellness, and sustainability. In...
Celebritieskisswtlz.com

Bobby Flay on the next generation of cooking heroes

When I was in grammar school, my afterschool TV watching consisted of two superheroes: Julia Child, and the “Galloping Gourmet,” Graham Kerr. Julia would bring classic French dishes like Coq au vin and Cassoulet to life, while Mr. Kerr was the ultimate in fancy 1970s bachelor cuisine, and would end every show plucking a lovely lady from his live audience to sit and have dinner with. Two different approaches, but they both helped shape the dinner tables of America for decades.
Food & DrinksAllrecipes.com

This Chef-Loved Cast Iron Company Just Launched a New Grill Pan That's Great for Father's Day

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Father's Day will be more poignant this year. Many Americans continue to celebrate virtually or from a distance, while others are having an epic long-awaited reunion. But whether you're celebrating the father figure in your life from near or far, Father's Day is a great time to honor all his favorite hobbies and interests, such as summertime grilling.
RecipesWTVF

Celebrity Chef Sean Brock Has New Restaurant & Cookbook

Celebrity chef Sean Brock made his popular Fish and Grits and gave us tour of his new dream restaurant Audrey. Chef Brock is teaming up with argenx, a global immunology company, on a new cookbook for the myasthenia gravis (MG) community called Cooking Together, with the goal of helping bring the joy back into eating for those living with MG. The cookbook features recipes that are easy to make, have nutritional value, and are easy to chew. Download the cookbook Cooking Together for free here: www.MG-United.com. No date has been set for the opening of Audrey. Visit www.audreynashville.com and follow @audreynashville on Instagram for updates.
IndustryWestword

It Took 129 Years, But the Brown Palace Now Has a Female Executive Chef

“You never know everything, even when you’ve been doing it for thirty years,” says Kim Moyle, the new executive chef at the Brown Palace Hotel & Spa. And that’s the fun of working in kitchens, she continues. As a chef, her job has never stayed stagnant, and that's especially true now as she takes on the job of refreshing the menus at the historic hotel’s six restaurants.
RecipesPosted by
SheKnows

Rachael Ray Just Shared a Genius Hack for Making Cannelloni & It’s So Easy

Let’s face it, after more than a year of pandemic cooking our recipes could use a serious refresh. After all, there are only so many times we could make the TikTok baked feta pasta before the rest of our family starts complaining. In times like these, we like to turn to our favorite celebrity chefs, who continually keep us on our toes with their cooking tips and tricks. And if we’re looking for a totally unique and delicious dish, Rachael Ray has got us covered. The chef just shared her recipe for Cannelloni with Spinach and Spicy Red Sauce in a new Instagram video, and besides being the mouthwatering meal we’ve been looking for, Ray shared a totally genius hack that makes putting together the pasta so much easier.
Lifestylehungryrunnergirl.com

How my eating has changed & lost.

I have zero sense of direction. Usually, when I am running trails that I don’t know very well, I am either with someone that does know them or I have my All Trails app open and I’m checking my tiny dot on the map every so often to see if I am on the right trail…
Kalispell, MTDaily Inter Lake

In search of the perfect tomato soup

Politics and social movements aside, perhaps the one thing most of us can agree on is there’s nothing finer than a steaming hot, aromatic bowl of soup, tomato soup to be exact. I spent decades in pursuit of the perfect recipe. I tried all kinds of tomato concoctions, only to...