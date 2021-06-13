The Number Of Times Masaharu Morimoto Has Lost Iron Chef

Let’s face it, after more than a year of pandemic cooking our recipes could use a serious refresh. After all, there are only so many times we could make the TikTok baked feta pasta before the rest of our family starts complaining. In times like these, we like to turn to our favorite celebrity chefs, who continually keep us on our toes with their cooking tips and tricks. And if we’re looking for a totally unique and delicious dish, Rachael Ray has got us covered. The chef just shared her recipe for Cannelloni with Spinach and Spicy Red Sauce in a new Instagram video, and besides being the mouthwatering meal we’ve been looking for, Ray shared a totally genius hack that makes putting together the pasta so much easier.