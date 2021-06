The soaring prices of digital currencies like Bitcoin in 2021 have attracted many. The value has soared beyond 64K USD. While other tokens in the digital currency market have witnessed some similar gains, the digital currencies’ capitalization seemed to have gone beyond 1.5 Trillion USD. Many of the large size organizations are now joining the bandwagon of bitcoin. The digital currency seemed to have now been listed over the balance sheet and several other companies like Tesla and Square. Bitcoin remains the world’s top listed company are not having the balance sheets for the same. Bitcoin now has become the successful digital currency of successful blockchain-based currencies as launched in the year 2009. We have some of the top investors in this domain who are now being counted among the top billionaires in 2021; how about checking them as under: