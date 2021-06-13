Jaguars are seen as potential landing spot for TE Zach Ertz

You have probably heard that tight end is a position of need for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Although they had the chance to sign someone like Jonnu Smith or Hunter Henry in free agency, they chose not to. They also had the opportunity to add a prospect in an early round of this year’s draft but they opted to wait until the fifth to take Luke Farrell. There are still a few tight ends available in the free-agent market but if the Jags don’t like any of them and still want an upgrade, they could explore a trade.