England vs Scotland, Euro 2020: What time is kick-off on Friday, what TV channel is it on and what's our prediction?

Croatia take on Czech Republic today in an important Euro 2020 encounter which could be decisive for both nations.Croatia lost their opening match to England at Wembley and their fans will be looking for Luka Modric and co to produce more against the Czechs in game two.Czech Republic impressed against Scotland, however, with Patrik Schick’s spectacular double one of the outstanding individual performances of the tournament so far.FOLLOW LIVE: Croatia vs Czech Republic build-up and live updatesCroatia will be on the brink of elimination should they suffer another loss, while the Czechs can start planning for the knockout stages...