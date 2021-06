LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — Keion Brooks didn’t pay much attention to the speculation surrounding his future once Kentucky’s season came to a close earlier year. “I was just focusing on getting better,” Brooks said at a satellite camp in Elizabethtown last week. ‘That was on the forefront of my mind. I don’t know where all the hoopla and speculation came from. Probably because I didn’t come out and announce it.