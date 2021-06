Do your bathroom rugs seem to fall apart or get too dingy to use way before you think they should? Have you given up on bathroom rugs because they can be a hassle to keep clean? Would you use a bath mat more often if they were easier to care for? If any of these situations sound familiar, you’re in the right place. We’re going to tell you how to wash bath mats and keep them clean so you can get the most out of your bathroom rugs.