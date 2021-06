Katie Boulter led the British charge at the LTA’s Viking Open Nottingham by defeating sixth seed Marie Bouzkova 6-4, 6-3 on Wednesday. I had no expectations coming into this week but I know the level that I’ve been putting in on the practice court day in and day out. I’ve been working super hard, putting in the effort and I really feel like it will eventually pay off. This week’s a start – I’ve got a long way to go yet but it’s a good result today Katie Boulter.