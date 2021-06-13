Owen Bircher Horse Arena to close at noon Monday

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) - Teton County/Jackson Parks & Recreation will close the Owen Bircher Arena on Monday, June 14, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. for the remainder of the day.

The closure will allow a contractor to drag and screen the arena for rocks to create a safer, more suitable riding surface for the horses and riders.

Parks and Recreation staff appreciate the community’s patience.

