Blue chip guard Jazian Gortman takes official visit to Florida State

By maxescarpio
Tomahawk Nation
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClass of 2022 standout Jazian Gortman has officially taken his first visit to Tallahassee following Florida State’s offer on April 27. The 6’2 point guard from Columbia, South Carolina has been linked to the Seminoles as a “high priority” target in recent reports. Second year Seminoles assistant coach Steve Smith has made the program a true threat in the Carolina’s helping the team recruit highly touted prospects from the southeast area.

