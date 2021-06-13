Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Corey Dickerson is allergic to runners in scoring position

By Ely Sussman
fishstripes.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRelative to his contract terms—two years, $17.5 million guaranteed—Corey Dickerson’s Marlins tenure has been underwhelming. The biggest free agent signing since the franchise’s ownership change, Dickerson doesn’t make as much quality contact as he did earlier in his career and defensively, he’s confined to left field. The lefty-swinging veteran quietly entered Sunday tied with Jesús Aguilar for the team lead in total games played since 2020 (113). However, Dickerson’s impact has paled in comparison to Aguilar’s despite his superior pre-Marlins track record.

www.fishstripes.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesús Aguilar
Person
Corey Dickerson
Person
Jonathan Villar
Person
Francisco Lindor
Person
Garrett Cooper
Person
Jackie Bradley Jr.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scoring Position#Marlins#The National League#Risp#Fangraphs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBCBS Sports

Marlins' Corey Dickerson: Removed as precaution

Dickerson was removed from Sunday's loss to Atlanta as a precautionary measure due to an apparent injury, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Dickerson left Sunday's game after he landed on first base awkwardly while running out a grounder, but manager Don Mattingly said after the contest that the left fielder is fine. He should be considered day-to-day for now.
MLBnumberfire.com

Miami's Corey Dickerson receives Monday off

Miami Marlins outfielder Corey Dickerson is not starting in Monday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Dickerson will head to the bench after Magneuris Sierra was given a breather against right-hander Adam Wainwright. According to Baseball Savant on 160 batted balls this season, Dickerson has produced a 3.1% barrel rate...
MLBCBS Sports

Marlins' Corey Dickerson: Placed on injured list

Dickerson (foot) was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports. Dickerson has been out since injuring his foot by landing awkwardly on first base Sunday. His exact return timeline is unclear, but his absence could wind up being a long one, as manager Don Mattingly described the outfielder's MRI results as "not very promising."
MLBCBS Sports

Giants' Alex Dickerson: Exits with back tightness

Dickerson was removed from Tuesday's game against the Rangers with back tightness, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports. The 31-year-old was batting second as the designated hitter and went 0-for-1 before being replaced by a pinch hitter during the third inning. Dickerson should be considered day-to-day until the team updates his status.
MLBSportsGrid

Alex Dickerson Placed on the 10-Day IL

Dickerson was forced to exit Tuesday’s game vs. the Rangers due to back tightness, and after the game, manager Gabe Kapler told reporters after the game that the issue isn’t serious. That said, Dickerson was placed on the 10-day IL on Wednesday. He’ll join Mike Yastrezmski on the sidelines, which leaves the team without two of their top left-handed hitters. Evan Longoria is also on the IL, so the team is thinner than usual in the infield.
MLBNBC Sports

Giants place Dickerson on IL, make changes to bullpen mix

Even though Alex Dickerson has a history of back problems and came out of Tuesday night's game with back tightness, the Giants were optimistic their starting left fielder would be okay. A few hours later, things had changed. Dickerson's back was still tight Wednesday morning and the Giants took the...
MLBMLB

Notes: Dickerson to IL (back); Wisler DFA'd

ARLINGTON -- The Giants’ roster churn continued on Wednesday after left fielder Alex Dickerson landed on the 10-day injured list with an upper back strain and right-hander Matt Wisler was designated for assignment, opening a pair of spots for new relievers Sammy Long and Jimmie Sherfy. Dickerson, 31, tweaked his...
MLBgiants365.com

Giants DFA Wisler, place Dickerson on the IL

Long also takes Wisler's spot on the 40-man roster, and is expected to make his MLB debut in Wednesday's game. Wisler's DFA is quite surprising, given that he's owed guaranteed money, is coming off two very strong seasons, and is performing well this year if you look beyond ERA. Manager Gabe Kapler acknowledged as much when he announced the move.
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Joey Lucchesi Throws 5 1/3 Scoreless Innings in Loss to Nats

After struggling in the beginning of his Mets career, Joey Lucchesi has turned his season around. After allowing four runs in just 1 2/3 innings on May 15 in Tampa Bay, Lucchesi did not allow more than one run in any of his next four outings. Joey Fuego looked to stay hot on Friday night in Washington D.C.
MLBbucsdugout.com

Cleveland vs. Pirates - 6/19/21

Radio: KDKA-AM Cleveland SB Nation Site: Covering the Corner. Indians: Cal Quantrill (0-2, 3.11 ERA) Pirates: Wil Crowe (0-0, 6.75 ERA) Projected Lineups (subject to change) Can the Buccos get a series win today after their 11-10 win last night against Cleveland? Or will the losing ways return for the Pirates? Drop your comments down below!
MLBJanesville Gazette

Minnesota-Texas Runs

Rangers third. Jonah Heim pops out to Luis Arraez. Charlie Culberson walks. Isiah Kiner-Falefa homers to left field. Charlie Culberson scores. Nate Lowe singles to left field. Adolis Garcia grounds out to shortstop. Nate Lowe out at second. 2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rangers 2, Twins...
MLBperutribune.com

Milwaukee-Colorado Runs

Rockies second. C.J. Cron singles to deep right field. Brendan Rodgers lines out to deep right center field to Avisail Garcia. Dom Nunez flies out to right field to Avisail Garcia. Antonio Senzatela singles to deep left field. C.J. Cron to third. Raimel Tapia singles to shallow center field. Antonio Senzatela to second. C.J. Cron scores. Garrett Hampson singles to center field. Raimel Tapia to second. Antonio Senzatela to third. Charlie Blackmon grounds out to shallow center field, Kolten Wong to Daniel Vogelbach.
MLByourvalley.net

Chicago White Sox-Houston Runs

White sox first. Tim Anderson grounds out to shortstop, Abraham Toro to Yuli Gurriel. Brian Goodwin doubles. Yoan Moncada singles to center field. Brian Goodwin to third. Jose Abreu singles to right field. Yoan Moncada to third. Brian Goodwin scores. Yasmani Grandal strikes out on a foul tip. Jake Lamb grounds out to shallow right field, Jose Altuve to Yuli Gurriel.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Steven Souza Jr. homers as Dodgers blank slumping D-backs

Steven Souza Jr. hit a solo homer in the eighth inning to break a scoreless tie and the Los Angeles Dodgers held on for a 3-0 win against Arizona on Friday in Phoenix, sending the Diamondbacks to their 15th loss in a row. In the opener of a three-game series,...
MLBsemoball.com

Garcia drives in 3, Correa homers as Astros beat White Sox

HOUSTON (AP) -- In the three games since Houston star third baseman Alex Bregman was injured, the two players filling in for him have come up big to help the Astros keep their winning streak alive. Astros rookie Robel Garcia tied a career high with three RBIs, Carlos Correa homered...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

MLB roundup: Shohei Ohtani homers twice as Angels rout Tigers

Shohei Ohtani slugged his 20th and 21st homers of the season Friday, the fourth multi-homer game of his career, as the Los Angeles Angels blew out the Detroit Tigers 11-3 in Anaheim, Calif. Ohtani's 400-foot shot in the fifth inning highlighted a five-run rally. It was sandwiched by Luis Rengifo's...
MLBCBS Sports

Giants' Alex Dickerson: Not returning Saturday

Dickerson (back) is unlikely to be activated from the 10-day injured list Saturday, Mark W. Sanchez of KNBR 680 San Francisco reports. The left fielder was expected to be activated Saturday, but that doesn't figure to happen as he's not in the lineup for the game against Philadelphia. It's not clear exactly when Dickerson will return, but all signs have pointed to him being very close to rejoining the Giants.
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

MLB DFS Plays: Saturday 6/19

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. This article outlines the best daily fantasy MLB plays of the day...
MLBsoxmachine.com

Astros 2, White Sox 1: 10th inning never arrives

The White Sox are now 3-5 in games that were tied entering the ninth inning, and in the last four of those, the White Sox’s best reliever has been absent when the stakes were the highest. Instead of turning to Liam Hendriks on two days’ rest to get the game...