Corey Dickerson is allergic to runners in scoring position
Relative to his contract terms—two years, $17.5 million guaranteed—Corey Dickerson’s Marlins tenure has been underwhelming. The biggest free agent signing since the franchise’s ownership change, Dickerson doesn’t make as much quality contact as he did earlier in his career and defensively, he’s confined to left field. The lefty-swinging veteran quietly entered Sunday tied with Jesús Aguilar for the team lead in total games played since 2020 (113). However, Dickerson’s impact has paled in comparison to Aguilar’s despite his superior pre-Marlins track record.www.fishstripes.com