Family of man killed by police in his own home gets $75,000

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — The family of a South Carolina man who was shot and killed by police who forced their way into his home after he was the victim in a robbery and assault call has received a $75,000 wrongful death settlement.

Charles Edward Rosemond Sr. fired at the Greenville County deputies who broke down the door of his Taylors apartment in December 2015 after a neighbor called 911. One officer suffered a superficial head wound and recovered, investigators said.

Rosemond, 55, was shot in the leg and died while the deputy was being treated, investigators said. The lawsuit said deputies were negligent when they did not also provide prompt first aid to Rosemond.

The deputies were cleared in Rosemond’s death, and the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said the payment was not an admission of fault in the shooting.

Rosemond’s niece told The Greenville News that her uncle’s death should be listed as an unsolved homicide since no one was charged.

“It still hurts. It feels like it was just today,” Candace Brewer said. “Saying sorry is not enough for me. My uncle is worth more than this.”

The deputies told investigators they broke down Rosemond’s door because no one answered when they knocked and they feared an unconscious victim might be inside after the neighbor reported an assault.

The $75,000 settlement was paid by the state Insurance Reserve Fund in February, according to a report the agency released this month.