Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greenville County, SC

Family of man killed by police in his own home gets $75,000

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — The family of a South Carolina man who was shot and killed by police who forced their way into his home after he was the victim in a robbery and assault call has received a $75,000 wrongful death settlement.

Charles Edward Rosemond Sr. fired at the Greenville County deputies who broke down the door of his Taylors apartment in December 2015 after a neighbor called 911. One officer suffered a superficial head wound and recovered, investigators said.

Rosemond, 55, was shot in the leg and died while the deputy was being treated, investigators said. The lawsuit said deputies were negligent when they did not also provide prompt first aid to Rosemond.

The deputies were cleared in Rosemond’s death, and the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said the payment was not an admission of fault in the shooting.

Rosemond’s niece told The Greenville News that her uncle’s death should be listed as an unsolved homicide since no one was charged.

“It still hurts. It feels like it was just today,” Candace Brewer said. “Saying sorry is not enough for me. My uncle is worth more than this.”

The deputies told investigators they broke down Rosemond’s door because no one answered when they knocked and they feared an unconscious victim might be inside after the neighbor reported an assault.

The $75,000 settlement was paid by the state Insurance Reserve Fund in February, according to a report the agency released this month.

View All 9 Commentsarrow_down
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

485K+
Followers
255K+
Post
228M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville County, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Taylors, SC
Greenville County, SC
Society
County
Greenville County, SC
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#The Greenville News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Police: Anchorage man shot 5 after arguing with homeless

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A 21-year-old man who had argued with homeless people near his workplace allegedly returned to the area over the weekend and fired a long gun several times, killing one and injuring four others, according to charging documents in the case. Anthony Lee Herring has been charged...
Posted by
The Associated Press

AG: 14 indicted on more than 120 charges linked to gang

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Fourteen alleged members of a Wilmington-area gang have been indicted on more than 120 criminal charges, including murder, after a six-month investigation involving federal, state and local agencies, Delaware’s attorney general announced Monday. Members of the gang identified as NorthPak are accused of dozens of crimes...
Denver, COPosted by
The Associated Press

1 officer hurt in shooting in Denver suburb

DENVER (AP) — Police were responding to a shooting in a Denver suburb Monday afternoon that authorities said injured an officer. Arvada Police’s tweets about the incident didn’t provide any details about the officer’s condition or if anyone else was injured. It happened in a downtown district of the suburb...
Manchester, NHPosted by
The Associated Press

Motorcyclist, passenger die in Manchester crash

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A motorcyclist and his passenger have died in a crash in Manchester, police said. Both were pronounced dead at the scene early Sunday. The crash was still under investigation. The driver was identified as Thembalethu Dhliwayo, 31, and the passenger was identified as Brigit Feeney, 33....
Iowa StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Iowa woman sentenced for hitting teen, leaving him to die

WEST UNION, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa woman who hit a teenager on a moped and left him to die was sentenced Monday to up to 10 years in prison. Kelli Jo Michael, 27, formerly of Cedar Falls, was sentenced after pleading guilty to homicide by vehicle. She was also ordered to pay $150,000 in restitution, The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reported.
Worcester, MAPosted by
The Associated Press

Worcester man charged with ID theft to buy luxury car

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts man is suspected of stealing the identities of two people in an attempt to buy an $83,000 car, federal prosecutors said Monday. Brandon Brouillard, 27, of Worcester, was indicted last week on bank fraud and aggravated identity theft charges, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney’s office in Boston.
Vermont StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Barton man dies in motorcycle crash

BARTON, Vt. (AP) — Speed was likely a factor in a fatal motorcycle crash in Barton on Sunday, Vermont State Police said. Jason Eastman, 39, of Barton, was driving a motorcycle on Barton Orleans Road Sunday afternoon when he went off the road and was thrown from the motorcycle and hit a utility pole, police said. Eastman was wearing a helmet.
California StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Purloined pistachios found in central California

DELANO, Calif. (AP) — California detectives say they’ve solved the curious caper of the purloined pistachios. The heist was a nutty one, but nothing new to investigators in America’s most productive farmland. In a nutshell, an audit by the Touchstone Pistachio Company in the San Joaquin Valley discovered that 42,000 pounds (19,050 kilograms) were missing.
Albuquerque, NMPosted by
The Associated Press

New Mexico city on pace to smash homicide record

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Albuquerque detectives on Monday were investigating the city’s latest string of deaths — three more cases that could push New Mexico’s largest city closer to smashing a previous homicide record. Police Chief Harold Medina was scheduled to host a virtual town hall on social media Monday...
Camden County, GAPosted by
The Associated Press

Coastal Georgia county warns of fentanyl after 8 overdoses

WOODBINE, Ga. (AP) — A coastal Georgia county is raising the alarm about fentanyl after eight people were found unconscious from apparent overdoses in one day. WTLV-TV reports at least one Camden County resident died after being taken to a hospital from an apparent overdose. At each of the eight calls on Friday, rescuers had to resuscitate the victim or administer naloxone, an anti-overdose medication. In each case, investigators believe the person took drugs that included fentanyl, a super-strong opioid.