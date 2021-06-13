Maryland highway worker killed in excavator accident

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (AP) — A truck driver for the Maryland State Highway Administration has died after he was pinned against his own trailer.

Maryland State Police say the accident occurred around noon Saturday on the Arundel Expressway in Glen Burnie.

Police say the truck driver, 54-year-old Michael T. Spencer of Baltimore, had gotten out of his truck and was pinned against the trailer as an excavator rotated to move a concrete barrier from the highway shoulder.

The operator of the excavator, 53-year-old Sherman Offer of Upper Marlboro, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The accident is being investigated by Maryland State Police and Maryland Occupational Safety and Health investigators.