Nantucket, MA

Ferry service website up and running after cyberattack

Posted by 
The Associated Press
 8 days ago

WOODS HOLE, Mass. (AP) — The Massachusetts Steamship Authority website is operating again after it was disabled by a ransomware cyberattack more than a week ago.

Travelers had been unable to make online reservations for ferry trips to Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket since the attack was reported on June 2, WBZ-TV reported.

The Steamship Authority tweeted on Saturday that the website was running and that customers could book reservations.

Customers may also call the Mashpee Reservation Office at 508-477-8600 or go to one of the five terminals to make reservations.

The investigation into the ransomware attack is continuing.

