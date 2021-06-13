Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Louis, MO

Teen charged fatal shooting at school in St. Louis suburb

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago

ST. LOUIS (AP) — An 18-year-old has been charged with murder in the shooting death of another teen on the grounds of a suburban St. Louis high school.

William Bellamy, 18, was found dead with gunshot wounds early Saturday on the grounds of McCluer North High School in Florissant. Bellamy had graduated from the school earlier this year.

Police said in a statement that Aurelius Collier was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action Saturday after he called to report the shooting.

Police said the killing was related to a feud between the teens, but they didn’t release any additional details.

Collier is being held in jail in lieu of $500,000 cash bond.

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

485K+
Followers
255K+
Post
228M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Education
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Education
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
Florissant, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Ap#Mccluer North High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Education
Related
Iowa StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Iowa woman sentenced for hitting teen, leaving him to die

WEST UNION, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa woman who hit a teenager on a moped and left him to die was sentenced Monday to up to 10 years in prison. Kelli Jo Michael, 27, formerly of Cedar Falls, was sentenced after pleading guilty to homicide by vehicle. She was also ordered to pay $150,000 in restitution, The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reported.
Denver, COPosted by
The Associated Press

1 officer hurt in shooting in Denver suburb

DENVER (AP) — Police were responding to a shooting in a Denver suburb Monday afternoon that authorities said injured an officer. Arvada Police’s tweets about the incident didn’t provide any details about the officer’s condition or if anyone else was injured. It happened in a downtown district of the suburb...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Police: Anchorage man shot 5 after arguing with homeless

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A 21-year-old man who had argued with homeless people near his workplace allegedly returned to the area over the weekend and fired a long gun several times, killing one and injuring four others, according to charging documents in the case. Anthony Lee Herring has been charged...
Worcester, MAPosted by
The Associated Press

Worcester man charged with ID theft to buy luxury car

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts man is suspected of stealing the identities of two people in an attempt to buy an $83,000 car, federal prosecutors said Monday. Brandon Brouillard, 27, of Worcester, was indicted last week on bank fraud and aggravated identity theft charges, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney’s office in Boston.
Vermont StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Barton man dies in motorcycle crash

BARTON, Vt. (AP) — Speed was likely a factor in a fatal motorcycle crash in Barton on Sunday, Vermont State Police said. Jason Eastman, 39, of Barton, was driving a motorcycle on Barton Orleans Road Sunday afternoon when he went off the road and was thrown from the motorcycle and hit a utility pole, police said. Eastman was wearing a helmet.
Manchester, NHPosted by
The Associated Press

Motorcyclist, passenger die in Manchester crash

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A motorcyclist and his passenger have died in a crash in Manchester, police said. Both were pronounced dead at the scene early Sunday. The crash was still under investigation. The driver was identified as Thembalethu Dhliwayo, 31, and the passenger was identified as Brigit Feeney, 33....