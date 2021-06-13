Teen charged fatal shooting at school in St. Louis suburb

ST. LOUIS (AP) — An 18-year-old has been charged with murder in the shooting death of another teen on the grounds of a suburban St. Louis high school.

William Bellamy, 18, was found dead with gunshot wounds early Saturday on the grounds of McCluer North High School in Florissant. Bellamy had graduated from the school earlier this year.

Police said in a statement that Aurelius Collier was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action Saturday after he called to report the shooting.

Police said the killing was related to a feud between the teens, but they didn’t release any additional details.

Collier is being held in jail in lieu of $500,000 cash bond.