Rushford, MN

Officer fires gun in restraining order case; no one hit

The Associated Press
 8 days ago

RUSHFORD, Minn. (AP) — Officials in a southeastern Minnesota city say a police officer fired his gun while responding to a restraining order violation. No one was hit and no injuries were reported.

The Rushford Police Department said the incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. Saturday. The suspect is in custody and police say there is no ongoing threat to the public, WCCO-TV reported.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating. Authorities have not identified the officer or the suspect.

No further information has been immediately released.

