Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tempe, AZ

2-year-old Tempe boy dies after being found in swimming pool

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a 2-year-old boy in Tempe has died after drowning in a backyard swimming pool.

Tempe police spokesman Steve Carbajal said a call about a child drowning was made around 8 p.m. Saturday.

The boy had been found floating in the pool.

Both firefighters and police responded to the scene.

He was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Carbajal says the circumstances that led the child going into the swimming pool are under investigation.

Carbajal stressed the importance of supervising children near swimming pools at all times.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

485K+
Followers
255K+
Post
228M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tempe, AZ
Accidents
Tempe, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
City
Tempe, AZ
Local
Arizona Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming Pools#Drowning#Police#Accident#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Manchester, NHPosted by
The Associated Press

Motorcyclist, passenger die in Manchester crash

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A motorcyclist and his passenger have died in a crash in Manchester, police said. Both were pronounced dead at the scene early Sunday. The crash was still under investigation. The driver was identified as Thembalethu Dhliwayo, 31, and the passenger was identified as Brigit Feeney, 33....
Vermont StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Barton man dies in motorcycle crash

BARTON, Vt. (AP) — Speed was likely a factor in a fatal motorcycle crash in Barton on Sunday, Vermont State Police said. Jason Eastman, 39, of Barton, was driving a motorcycle on Barton Orleans Road Sunday afternoon when he went off the road and was thrown from the motorcycle and hit a utility pole, police said. Eastman was wearing a helmet.
Oregon StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Man dies in Southern Oregon plane crash

WHITE CITY, Ore. (AP) — A Medford man died after crashing a small airplane into a field in White City, sheriff’s officials said. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 80-year-old Henry Levin was attempting to land his single-engine airplane at Beagle Sky Ranch Airport when it crashed less than a mile away in the backyard of a residence around 3 p.m. Sunday, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.