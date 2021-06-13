Cancel
Expert confident in safety of newly announced Wyoming nuclear plant

By Victoria Eavis 307-266-0592, victoria.eavis@trib.com
KPVI Newschannel 6
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the recent announcement that Wyoming would be getting a nuclear power plant, many Wyomingites had a similar question. The Star-Tribune spoke with an expert who says yes, both the reactor and the waste storage are secure. Wyoming will be the site of the first Natrium small modular reactor (SMR)...

