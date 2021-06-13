Expert confident in safety of newly announced Wyoming nuclear plant

As a Rawlins native whose love of Wyoming never waned despite my many years living elsewhere, I frequently look at the Rawlins Times and the Casper Star Tribune. When this week both publications headlined the construction of a nuclear plant in Wyoming, I wondered how its sponsors and planners are addressing key questions regarding the liquid-natrium (molten salt) small modular reactors (SMRs) under consideration. Gov. Mark Gordon, U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, Rocky Mountain Power CEO Gary Hoogeveen, and Jacopo Buongiorno, TEPCO [Tokyo Electric Power Company] Professor and Associate Department Head of Nuclear Science and Engineering at MIT all emphasize the proposed molten salt reactor (MSR) as environmentally friendly, economical, and safe. None mention possible problems. Buongiorno, whose research is funded by General Electric Hitachi, which builds nuclear plants, claims that “using SMRs has ‘almost all upsides.’” Yet questions remain.