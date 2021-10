ATLANTA – Terence Crawford sparred with Jamel Herring to help Herring prepare for each of the determined Marine’s first six fights with Crawford’s training team. Though Brian McIntyre and Jacqui “Red” Spikes have been simultaneously training Herring and Crawford for big fights in Colorado Springs since last month, Crawford couldn’t lend Herring a helping hand for his fight against Shakur Stevenson on Saturday night. Crawford, who has mentored Stevenson since he turned pro early in 2017, understandably refused to choose sides between two boxers that the three-division champion considers family.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO