Several other research analysts also recently commented on SYKE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.