The Buffalo Sabres’ 2020-21 season was not one they would like to remember. After finishing dead last in the NHL for the fourth time in eight seasons, the team did not have many positives to reflect on, once again entering the offseason with more questions than answers and some tough decisions to make. Some of those questions became a little easier to answer on June 2, though, as the hockey gods were on the Sabres’ side, when they won the 2021 NHL draft lottery, retaining the first-overall pick in this year’s draft.