I’m the kind of gamer who spends hours exploring everything a game has to offer. We’re talking looking around every corner, talking to every NPC, or just trying out every piece of content I can find. Whether that involves flying across galaxies or just getting knee-deep into a gritty fantasy world, any game that lets me explore to my satisfaction is one I’ll always enjoy more than one that doesn’t. These are 5 games that feed the appetite of curious gamers and ones that those with an inquisitive mind should consider adding to their libraries.