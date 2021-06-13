Cancel
Cars

Latest Car News and Reviews

Autoblog
 8 days ago

Five cars worth $13,900 each would be given away every week in a prize draw. William Li enjoys a passionate, Apple-like customer base. This does not mean there will be a McLaren SUV. Sorry, but also, yay. 1 day ago Featured. The '88 Eagle was the last AMC-badged car ever...

www.autoblog.com
News Break
Cars
Carsredmond-reporter.com

Car review: 2021 Mazda3 Premium Plus

The Mazda3 has always looked the part of a sports car. Now, with a Skyactiv-G, 2.5-liter, DOHC turbocharged engine, it acts the part as well. Now in its fourth-generation, the 2021 Mazda3 with Premium Plus package and all-wheel drive, can be classified as a driver’s car. Enhanced performance, stylish exterior lines, and Mazda’s trademark “Soul Red Crystal Metallic” coat of enamel complete the all-around package.
CarsMotorAuthority

2022 Toyota Tundra, 2023 BMW 7-Series, 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class: Car News Headlines

A dealer employee leaked images of the 2022 Toyota Tundra, and the Japanese automaker responded by releasing the first official image of the new full-size pickup truck. With a chunky design, LED lighting, and a wide stance, the new Tundra looks ready to rumble with America's most popular vehicles from Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis.
Buying CarsAutoExpress

Used Skoda Superb review

This year marks three decades since Volkswagen began its acquisition of Skoda, and it’s fair to say that since then the Czech brand – and its products – have been completely transformed. Although Skoda produced luxury cars in its distant past, before VW the focus was very much on cheap vehicles that weren’t always so cheerful.
Buying CarsAUTOCAR.co.uk

Used car buying guide: MG F

As in fun – because that’s what the F in MGF might as well stand for. This is a sweet-handling mid-engined car priced from £500. In a market swamped with compact SUVs, you wouldn’t be blamed for craving a blast in something small, cheap, fun to drive and quick off the line, and the MGF fills this shrinking niche perfectly.
Dallas Weekly
Dallas Weekly

AboutThatCar.com: 2021 Kia Sorento X-Line AWD

DETROIT – More is the operative word when it comes to the 2021 Kia Sorento X-Line AWD. There is more performance in a mild sort of way. The crossover was equipped with the automaker’s new 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that made 281 horsepower and 311 pound-feet of torque. It was mated...
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

2021 Mercedes-Benz S580 Resets the Flagship

It might have been the moment we were choosing between the Mobilizing massage or the Classic massage, but we missed a turn. A new S-class brings with a ton of new tech, and we were so busy playing with all of it that we ignored the navigation system directing us to the Jersey Turnpike and the George Washington Bridge. The new route took us through the Holland Tunnel, landing us in Tribeca. After driving the length of Manhattan, through the Bronx, and into Westchester County, we arrived in Connecticut to rejoin the prescribed drive route.
Carsmotoringresearch.com

Toyota Mirai 2021 first drive review

Chicken: meet egg. Our feathered fowl is the new Toyota Mirai, the UK’s only fuel-cell production car. The egg is the hydrogen network needed to refuel it. Which comes first? It’s clucking complicated. As the 2030 ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars looms, the likes of...
Buying Carswallawallavalleyhonda.com

Pre-Owned 2018 Toyota Tacoma SR 4WD

Interior Trim -inc: Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents. Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags. At Walla Walla Valley Honda we offer complimentary Lifetime Warranty Care on qualified pre-owned vehicles less than 5-years old and a 3-Day Money-Back Guarantee! Schedule your drive today at https://www.wallawallavalleyhonda.com/schedule-test-drive/. 100% Online buying process, test drive...
Carsinsideevs.com

Audi Q4 e-tron Beats Audi e-tron In Bjorn's Banana Box Test

The latest electric car that underwent Bjorn Nyland's humorous banana box test is the all-new Audi Q4 e-tron. Since the car is based on the MEB-platform and produced alongside its more mainstream cousins: Volkswagen ID.4 and Skoda Enyaq iV, it's interesting to see whether its cargo capacity is as impressive (see previous tests here: Enyaq iV and ID.4).
Carstorquenews.com

The Porsche Taycan And Telsa Model S Can Charge In Just Minutes! Time For A Road Trip. With vehicles like the Tesla Model S and Porsche Taycan being able to charge several miles worth of power in a single minute, the era of range anxiety appears to be approaching its end. Many potential owners felt that the long charge times required for many electric vehicles were prohibiting them from purchasing one, but as fast charging stations pop-up across the world, that may be less of an issue.
Traffic Accidentstimebusinessnews.com

A Review of Britax Boulevard Clicktight Convertible Car Seats

The Britax Boulevard ClickTight combines outstanding safety with superior convenience to make an exceptional baby car seat. With the ClickTight installation system, everybody can install a stroller with complete peace of mind. SafeCell Impact Protection shields baby from crash impacts and extra strong layers of protection by Complete Side Impact Protection Plus soak impact force to the highest levels and keep your child’s head and neck securely protected. This baby car seat has five point harness system and five-point seat belt anchor straps.
Carsindiacarnews.com

Skoda Kushaq More Powerful Than Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos

Skoda Kushaq mid-size SUV prices are slated to be announced on 28th June and its deliveries will begin in July 2021. It will be the first Skoda production model to roll out under VW Group’s India 2.0 Project and designed on the MQB AO IN platform. The SUV will be offered in three trims – Active, Ambition and Style – and 5 colour schemes – Carbon Steel, Candy White, Honey Orange, Tornado Red and Brilliant Silver. The Kushaq’s overall length, width and height stand at 4221mm, 1760mm and 1612mm respectively.
Michigan StateDriving Today

Driving All-New 3-Row Jeep Grand Cherokee L in the Michigan Woods

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | iHeartRadio | Stitcher | Blubrry | Podcast Index | Email | RSS. The 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L is an all-new 7-passenger version of the storied SUV that has helped the Jeep brand achieve its unprecedented success. For our interview about the vehicle, host Jack Nerad traveled to Detroit for an early drive of the vehicle. There he spoke with vehicle line engineering head Tom Seel. In the dialogue, Seel reveals the innovative design and engineering that went into creating the all-new three-row Grand Cherokee L while retaining its Jeep-specific off-road abilities.
Carsgreenlivingguy.com

Test Drive Results Lexus UX 250h Hybrid Electric Car

Expect in good weather a 50 MPG in ECO on highway and 35 in bad locations. Great fun also a sporty interior for this 2021 Lexus UX 250h!. Featuring the Lexus Hybrid Drive powertrain, the 2021 UX 250h boasts 181 total system horsepower, the fuel-efficient leader with the best MPG of any CUV or SUV without a plug in the U.S. market. This hybrid is equipped with all-wheel drive standard and high-speed responsiveness and a feeling of smooth, natural acceleration.
CarsBack Stretch Motor Sports

LIFE'S BEAUTIFUL WITH AUTOMOTIVE

Cylinder Sports activities Hybrid Revero GT And Idea Automobiles. Each thing that it’s essential know to begin your private enterprise. After fascinating the hearts of the automotive world at Tokyo Auto Salon and SEMA, the Concept One then displayed the supercar efficiency it promised when put to the check. This could be a good little area of interest enterprise with a strong non-public service factor and a market that’s not merely looking out for essentially the most inexpensive product.
Buying Carsbalisevolkswagenri.com

Certified Pre-Owned 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL Premium With Navigation & AWD

Certified Pre-Owned 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL Premium. Call Balise Volkswagen TODAY at 401-822-4400 to schedule a test drive or drop by Mon-Fri 9-7, Saturday 9-6. Recent Arrival! Certified. AWD, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Radio: AM/FM/HD/CD w/Dual USB Inputs, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Traction control, Vienna Leather Seating Surfaces, Wheels: 19 Victoria Falls Alloy.21/27 City/Highway MPGVolkswagen Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Roadside Assistance* For CPO Vehicles purchased on or after January 5, 2021: MY17 and older vehicles are eligible for a 2 year, 24,000 mile whichever occurs first, limited warranty. MY18 and MY19 vehicles are eligible for a 1 year, 12,000 mile whichever occurs first, limited warranty. MY2020+ vehicles are eligible for a 2 year, 24,000 mile whichever occurs first, limited warranty.* Warranty Deductible: $50* Vehicle History* 100+ Point InspectionAwards:* 2018 KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000Call Balise Volkswagen TODAY at 401-822-4400 to schedule a test drive or drop by Mon-Fri 9-7, Saturday 9-6.
Buying Carscarthrottle.com

This £16k Peugeot RCZ R Is Rarer Than A Ferrari 488 Pista

Only 305 RCZ Rs came to the UK, but they're worth seeking out, particularly now these coupes are half the price they were originally. Today whoever’s running Peugeot UK’s Twitter account decided to remind us all of the RCZ R. It’s a car you might well have forgotten about - just 305 came to the UK. Not exactly the sort of thing you’ll see all that often.