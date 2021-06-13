Manchester United target Jadon Sancho left out of England squad vs Croatia

The long awaited departure of Jadon Sancho to Manchester United may actually end sometime soon, perhaps. The very next question that needs answered is how do Borussia Dortmund replace Jadon Sancho? Actually, BVB may even choose not to replace Jadon Sancho at all, but rather utilize players that are already at the club to make up the absence. However, one should feel very underwhelmed about the possibility of Die Schwarzgelben simply giving more minutes to the likes Reinier (should he return), Julian Brandt (should he stay), Ansgar Knauff (should he be ready), and Thorgan Hazard (should he stay healthy), all of which pose more questions than answers. Dortmund were fortunate enough to have a healthy Marco Reus this season, and one should not bet on that happening again. Even Giovanni Reyna, as good a prospect as he is, is still only 18 years old and may be prone to another rollercoaster campaign the likes of which Dortmund cannot afford if he is to fill Sancho’s boots each week. It would feel like a huge gamble with Dortmund’s season not to invest some money in a new winger for the upcoming campaign given the circumstances surrounding the aforementioned players. So who should Dortmund look to bring in? Enter Leon Bailey.