Manchester United target Jadon Sancho left out of England squad vs Croatia

By admin
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJadon Sancho has failed to make the bench for England’s opening Euro 2020 group stage match against Croatia, with no Manchester United player in the starting line-up either. The United quartet of Luke Shaw, Marcus Rashford, Dean Henderson and Harry Maguire all miss out from Gareth Southgate’s 11 to face Croatia at Wembley this afternoon (2pm kick-off).

