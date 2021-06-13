Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

A longtime NBA insider doesn’t think the Celtics will have a hard time trading Kemba Walker

By Conor Roche
Posted by 
Boston
Boston
 8 days ago

Walker's recent injuries and his contract could make him tough to move.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qP5hG_0aT2b4fB00
Kemba Walker's recent injuries and his contract could make the Celtics want to trade him this offseason. AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

The NBA offseason hasn’t started yet, but the trade rumors for the Celtics have already started. This time though, the rumors aren’t focused on who they will get. Rather, they’re focused on if they’ll trade point guard Kemba Walker.

The four-time All-Star has been the subject of trade speculation because of his contract (which has two years and $73.7 million left on it), his underwhelming play, and his recent injuries.

Walker missed 29 games this past regular season plus two playoff games mostly due to a knee injury he suffered in the 2019-20 season. He received stem cell injections in his left knee last October, but with Walker recently turning 31, it’s reasonable to be concerned about his long-term health.

While Walker’s contract and health status aren’t great, longtime NBA insider David Aldridge, who covers the league for The Athletic, thinks the Celtics can still trade him.

“I don’t think it’ll be hard trading Kemba Walker,” Aldridge said on CLNS’s “Celtics Beat” podcast. “First of all, Kemba Walker’s a hell of a player – when he’s healthy, he’s a hell of a player. He’s a guy who will take and make big shots in the fourth quarter. He’s a guy who was an excellent defensive player at his position this year. So, I don’t think that will be a problem.

“Point guard is everything in the NBA now. You’ve got to have one. You have to have an elite one to have any chance (at winning). Is he elite? Probably not. But he’s right below elite. He’s a really good point guard.”

After a struggling start to the season, Walker did bounce back later in the year and showed signs of playing like his All-Star self. In April and May, Walker averaged 21.3 points and 5.5 assists per game while shooting 47.3 percent from the field and 37.8 percent from 3-point range.

However, Walker’s scoring average (19.3 points per game) and field goal percentage (42 percent) were his lowest in six seasons. Even though those numbers are still relatively good compared to the rest of the league, Aldridge doesn’t see Walker fitting in with Boston anymore, citing the emergence of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown as a key reason why.

“I won’t be surprised if he’s moved this summer,” Aldridge said. “I don’t think this has worked out the way he thought it was going to work out in Boston for him. Part of that has to do with the injury, but part of that has to do with Jayson Tatum becoming so damn good. If you tell him who should get the ball at the end of the game, you’re picking Jayson Tatum most of the time. It’s really hard to get three really good players to share the ball. It just is.”

“It’s just really hard. It’s really hard to do,” Aldridge added. “It happens when the three guys decide to make it happen. It doesn’t happen when you just pick ‘I want this guy, I want this guy, and I want this guy. We’ll make it work.’ No! The three guys get together and say ‘We want to play with each other.’ And they make that happen. They didn’t do that in this case. This was not Kemba, Jayson Tatum, and Jaylen Brown saying ‘Let’s play together.'”

Aldridge doesn’t know what the Celtics could get in return for Walker, but he speculated a pair of Eastern Conference teams who could be interested in trading for him.

“If you told me Toronto was trying to get Kemba Walker, I’d say ‘Yeah, that makes sense. That makes a lot of sense for them,'” Aldridge said. “They still have a window. They still think they can contend. If you told me we could replace Kyle Lowry with a fixed-cost player in Kemba Walker? Yeah, that makes sense for me with the group they have.

“Miami, same thing, makes sense. [Goran] Dragic is on his way out. They’ll probably re-sign him for short money, but they need a point guard long-term, and Kemba’s pretty good. So, there’s suitors. There’s teams that make sense to go get Kemba Walker.”

Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Kemba Walker
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Kyle Lowry
Person
David Aldridge
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celtics#Playoff Games#Clns#Eastern Conference#Goran Rsb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Kemba Walker Trade Rumors

Earlier this month, news broke that Brad Stevens would be transitioning from head coach into the front office, taking over for general manager Danny Ainge. One of Stevens’ first moves could be to trade former star point guard Kemba Walker. The longtime Celtics coach failed to get the most out of Walker during his tenure in Boston in what has been heralded as a failed experiment.
NBANECN

Celtics Could Trade Kemba Walker; Where Might He End Up?

Report: Celtics may trade Kemba; where could guard end up? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Celtics' offseason of change may include trading Kemba Walker. Walker and the Celtics are "likely" to part ways this season in a "mutual agreement between parties," Bleacher Report's Farbod Esnaashari reported Wednesday.
NBAchatsports.com

Boston Celtics: 3 mutually beneficial Kemba Walker trades

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - APRIL 25: Kemba Walker #8 of the Boston Celtics brings the ball up court against the Charlotte Hornets during their game at Spectrum Center on April 25, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Celtics’ Kemba Walker was almost traded to Spurs at deadline

Reports surfaced on Wednesday that Kemba Walker and the Boston Celtics are nearing a breakup this offseason after a disappointing campaign. However, the C’s apparently tried shipping him off to the Spurs at the trade deadline in March in exchange for LaMarcus Aldridge, according to SI’s Chris Mannix. By no surprise, Kemba wasn’t too pleased.
NBAchatsports.com

Raptors: Here’s why Celtics trading Kemba Walker is bad for Toronto

While they didn’t have nearly as disappointing a season as the Toronto Raptors, the Boston Celtics made some serious structural changes after their rough 2020-21. The conference’s No. 7 seed, Boston decided to promote Brad Stevens to a front-office role at the expense of Danny Ainge after Jayson Tatum and Kemba Walker were swept by the Brooklyn Nets.
NBAPosted by
Forbes

Should The Boston Celtics Trade Kemba Walker For Kristaps Porzingis?

The Celtics have a long to-do list this offseason in Brad Stevens’ first summer as president of basketball operations. It begins with Boston’s head coaching vacancy, but the team has plenty of personnel decisions to make beyond that process. Kemba Walker’s future in Boston seems to stand out above the rest.
NBAchatsports.com

Boston Celtics: LSL believes Kemba Walker-Lakers trade could happen

Boston Celtics Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports. Notorious historical rivals Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers…making a trade? It can never be!. Lake Show Life’s Jason Reed thinks there’s a possibility that the two teams could end their ongoing 17-year trade drought and find some common ground this summer after the league’s only two 17x NBA Champions were both bounced in the first round of the postseason as #7-seeds.
NBANECN

Kemba Walker's Celtics Exit Hastened by ‘Dysfunction': NBA Rumors

Report details 'dysfunction' that hastened Kemba's Celtics exit originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Perhaps we shouldn't be surprised that the Boston Celtics traded Kemba Walker this early in the offseason. In an article published Saturday, The Athletic's Jared Weiss cited Celtics sources noting "dysfunction" in the locker room during...
NBANBC Sports

Celtics, Kemba Walker reportedly both looking at trade this offseason

The Boston Celtics have tried to trade Kemba Walker since they exited the bubble last year, with a strong push made at the deadline last February. Now Walker, frustrated by that lack of loyalty, would like to find a way out of Boston. The two sides are ready to part...
NBANBC Sports

Exploring five hypothetical Kemba Walker trades for Celtics

Brad Stevens has a lot on his plate right now. Just days into his new role as Boston Celtics president of basketball operations, the former head coach is hard at work finding his replacement. But Stevens also needs to figure out what to do with Kemba Walker, who reportedly has...
NBAoklahoman.com

Thunder trades Al Horford to Celtics for Kemba Walker, first-round NBA Draft pick

Dealing for high-priced and sometimes unwanted veterans, restoring their value, and then flipping them for more draft picks and so-called “untradeable” contracts has become a regular cycle of business for Sam Presti and the Thunder. Oklahoma City’s small-market strategy took another turn Friday, as the Thunder traded 35-year-old center Al...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

5 teams who should be calling the Celtics about a Kemba Walker trade

As the Boston Celtics and Kemba Walker moved toward parting ways, these five teams should call to make a deal. The Boston Celtics losing to the Brooklyn Nets in five games in the first round of the playoffs wasn’t that surprising. But how quickly changes started was, with news coach Brad Steven moving up to take over for Danny Ainge as president of basketball operations the next day. Naturally, alongside a coaching search, how the roster will look next season has become a big question.
NBAUSA Today

Report: Thunder could trade for disgruntled Celtics guard Kemba Walker

As a team with plenty of cap space and patience, the Oklahoma City Thunder are in a spot in which they can take on unwanted contracts from other teams. This could make them a potential landing spot for disgruntled Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker, according to NBA Analysis Network reporter Evan Massey.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Kemba Walker trade rumor bashed by his cousin, denied by Celtics

Wednesday, Bleacher Report published a report stating Kemba Walker and the Boston Celtics both want a breakup after two seasons together. But that report is getting pushback from Walker’s own cousin and even the Celtics. Kedow Walker took to Twitter after the report came out and called BS on it: