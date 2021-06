Mateo Kovacic has been giving insight into his Chelsea team-mates to the Croatia squad ahead of their Euro 2020 clash with England on Sunday. Lille defender Domagoj Bradaric revealed to The Sun that Kovacic has been helping his national side plan for the long-awaited clash at Wembley as they look to defeat the Three Lions once again. The midfielder is said to have provided insider information on Mason Mount, Ben Chilwell and Reece James.