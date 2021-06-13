Surging Angels look to sweep reeling Diamondbacks

The Los Angeles Angels take on the Arizona Diamondbacks in the second game of their three-game weekend series on Saturday evening from Chase Field in Phoenix. Despite both being their respective west divisions, the teams have a limited number of games against each other over the last few years, Saturday's matchup should provide a good game for both teams. The Angels had a rough May but June has started much better for them, going 7-3 over the last ten games and had won three in a row heading into the series. Arizona on the other hand has the worst record in all of baseball and had lost seven games in a row heading into the series with Los Angeles. Over the last ten games, they've gone 2-8 and will need one of their best performances of the season to top the Angels on Saturday night. Can the Angels keep up their winnings way or will Arizona find a way out of the rough stretch of losses?