Set to release as a part of the upcoming baseball-themed “Griffey” collection, the Nike Air Max 9 “Swingman” has surfaced in a perfect rendition for the ballpark. Just like the Air Force 1 Low that’s dedicated to Ken Griffey Jr. and Sr., this Air Max 90 takes more of a general take to the makeover that celebrates The Kid and the game of baseball. Featuring a white mesh design that’s accented by soft grey suede and black leather, Mariners dark teal and navy is included on the sockliner, midsole, and tongue label while red detailing around the toe Nike Swoosh matches the baseball-inspired stitching on the ankles. Special Griffey “24” inspired logos are placed on the tongues and insoles while red Nike Air branding complements the heels.