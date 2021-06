Good morning, everyone. I hope everyone enjoyed the weekend, and the opening matches of EURO 2020. I’d like to start with a brief note on Christian Eriksen. First and foremost, I’m very happy that he’s okay, thanks to the medical professionals in Copenhagen who were able to respond quickly. I didn’t want to say anything about it on Saturday because a) I had nothing noteworthy to add beyond what would have been general condolences and b) it’s not like Christian or anybody close to him would see it anyway, so it would feel like a shallow attempt to capitalize on a tragedy. One article that I really did like, however, was this one from Cartilage Free Captain, SB Nation’s Tottenham site, about the importance of learning CPR.