Jadon Sancho has insisted that he is only focused on England’s preparations for Euro 2020 despite Borussia Dortmund's ongoing negotiations with potential suitors Manchester United.Dortmund have set an asking price of £80m for Sancho and, as reported by The Independent, there is understood to be confidence that a deal can be done after United's failed pursuit last summer.Sancho is currently away with the rest of Gareth Southgate's squad at St George's Park, readying himself for Sunday's Group D opener against Croatia and said on Thursday that he is not concerned by talk over his future."I don't really look at it,"...