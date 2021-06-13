'A disturbing rise in gun violence': At least 14 people injured in Austin, Texas shooting

New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard will become the first transgender athlete to compete at the Olympics after her country tapped her for its national team. The New Zealand Olympic Committee (NZOC) issued a statement Sunday announcing Hubbard will join four other weightlifters, adding that she has met all of their eligibility requirements, as well as those from the International Weightlifting Federation and the International Olympic Committee, when it comes to male-to-female transition criteria.