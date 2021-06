An updated guide is available in the Adafruit Learning System: Raspberry Pi E-Ink Event Calendar using Python. This guide has had the Google setup steps updated. With this project, you will always know what event you have up next. The eInk Breakout will let you know what’s next on your schedule and if you lose power to your Raspberry Pi or other single board computer, you will still be able to see what the next item is because the ePaper display still shows the last thing written to it!