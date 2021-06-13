Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

England Gets Early Litmus Test at Euro 2020 in World Cup Semifinal Rematch Against Croatia

By Jonathan Wilson
Posted by 
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 8 days ago

For England, it was a job done. It wasn’t the prettiest win, and there are areas that will require significant improvement if Gareth Southgate’s side is to progress deep into the Euros, but a 1–0 success against the World Cup finalist is never something to be dismissed—particularly given this was the first time England had ever won its opening game in a European Championship.

Certainly there was far more for Croatia to be concerned about. It has lost four players since the World Cup, when it beat England in the semifinal, and the attempt to integrate younger talents has not gone entirely smoothly. Until the final 20 minutes or so, as England, which it often does under Southgate, dropped troublingly deep, Croatia looked slow and uninspired. It’s early days, but that is emerging as a theme at this championship: western European sides looking quicker and sharper than those from the east.

England’s first problem was off-pitch. There was booing from England fans as the players took the knee, but this time—unlike in the two pre-tournament friendlies—it was countered immediately with applause which, just about, drowned out the jeers. The same upper section of Wembley also booed the Croatian anthem, a notable difference from the relaxed cheeriness when the Euros last came to England, in 1996.

In the England side, the only real surprise was the inclusion of Kieran Trippier, more naturally a right-back, at left-back. With Harry Maguire out until at least the third group game, and Tyrone Mings, who had looked shaky in the last two friendlies, operating in his place as the left of the two central defenders, it perhaps made sense to have a more naturally defensive player there than either Luke Shaw or Ben Chilwell, but Trippier’s tendency to check inside onto his right foot made it harder for him to overlap, and that had a knock-on effect on Raheem Sterling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U1PF0_0aT2a6K000
Carl Recine/Pool/Getty Images

Sterling was an expected selection, but not an uncontroversial one. He has linked well with Harry Kane before, but has been out of sorts for the past couple of months. Very occasionally his pace threatened to get in behind the Croatian defense, as it had in that World Cup semifinal, but that danger was sporadic and his isolation compounded his naturally tendency when out of form to dither.

But when the chance came after 57 minutes, Sterling took it—just about. Kalvin Phillips, England’s best player on the day, made it with a diagonal dart from deep to seize on a forward pass from Kyle Walker. Having outmuscled one defender he glided by a second before feeding Sterling, whose poke at the ball went in via the hand of Dominik Lovakovic—his first goal at a major championship. A left-footed lash at a very good chance 17 minutes later was embarrassingly off-target.

There had been two other areas of contention in the selection. Mings himself was solid enough, albeit under little pressure form a largely toothless Croatia. And then there was Phil Foden, preferred to the popular choice Jack Grealish. He never looks quite so effective on the right as the left, though, and his involvement was intermittent before being replaced by Marcus Rashford.

England started the game extremely positively. It looked more aggressive than Croatia. Foden, drifting in from the right, hit the post and Phillips drew an awkward low save from Lovakovic with a volley through a crowd after a corner had been half-cleared. But when the breakthrough didn’t come and the early adrenaline wore off, England became a little anxious—much as had happened both in the opening game of Euro 96 and in the World Cup semifinal three years ago—and its passing became less decisive. The pace dropped, a lot of the game was played in front of the Croatian midfield and Luka Modric and Ivan Perisic became more influential.

Perhaps it was the heat, but there was a worrying lethargy to the beginning of the second half. This felt a very familiar England pattern. But just as the groans began to become audible, the breakthrough came. Harry Kane, who rarely imposed himself, was denied a second by a brilliant challenge from Duje Caleta-Car, but after that the game largely became a matter of holding Croatia at arm’s length.

England did that well enough, and a sticky afternoon perhaps offers some excuse, but it will need more sustained intensity, more penetration, against better sides. Tournaments are not won in the first week, and at least some of the immediate pressure is off. The platform is there to be built upon.

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Kalvin Phillips
Person
Tyrone Mings
Person
Jack Grealish
Person
Harry Maguire
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Phil Foden
Person
Kieran Trippier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Wembley#Uk#Western European#Croatian#Trippier
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Country
U.K.
News Break
Euro
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
Related
Sportsdailymagazine.news

England start Euro bid in 'better place' than World Cup: Kane

Harry Kane believes England will start their bid to win Euro 2020 in a "better place" than they were before reaching the 2018 World Cup semi-finals. Gareth Southgate's side made a surprise run to the last four in Russia three years ago. But there are greater expectations around his vibrant...
Soccerinews.co.uk

England injury news: Latest on Maguire, Henderson and Saka ahead of Euro 2020 opener against Croatia

England‘s injury problems appear to be easing ahead of their first match of Euro 2020 against 2018 World Cup foes Croatia at Wembley on Sunday. Gareth Southgate‘s preparations for the tournament have been far from ideal given he has had to contend with injuries to key players and been without representatives from Champions League finalists Chelsea and Manchester City for both warm-up matches.
Soccerworldcapitaltimes.com

England open Euro 2020 with win vs. Croatia

England beat Croatia 1-0 in the opening game of their Euro 2020 campaign at Wembley on Sunday with Raheem Sterling scoring the only goal. - Advertisement - England had never won an opening match at the European Championship and, despite the narrow scoreline, were never in danger of losing this one.
Premier Leaguefreepressseries.co.uk

England’s 2018 World Cup conquerors – A closer look at Croatia

England kick off their Euro 2020 campaign against Croatia on Sunday afternoon. Here, the PA news agency puts the focus on Zlatko Dalic’s men ahead of the Group D clash at Wembley. Form. Croatia broke English hearts three years ago when securing a 2-1 comeback extra-time win in their World...
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Croatia reached new heights after beating England and reaching the World Cup final, but their team is now in the midst of a REBUILD... forced to deal with key stars retiring and a lack of cutting edge, time is not on their side in their bid for Euros glory

Croatia stunned the world, and perhaps even themselves, after reaching the World Cup final in 2018. Playing some fast and effective football, they blew away the likes of Argentina and England, and fell at the last hurdle in a 4-2 defeat by France. Everything seemed to come together for them....
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Harry Kane on why England are stronger than they were at the World Cup, playing with 'fearless' Phil Foden... and the TV drama he aims to finish by Sunday's Euro 2020 opener against Croatia

Harry Kane has described the current England side as better than the team which reached the World Cup semi-finals in 2018, as well as discussing 'fearless' Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden. The Tottenham striker captained the Three Lions to the last four in Russia, where they were knocked out by...
Sportsthehockeypaper.co.uk

Euro Hockey 2021: England women march towards World Cup berth

Three goals in nine first-half minutes put England in the ascendancy to secure the final 2022 Women’s World Cup ticket to Terrassa following a cohesive display in a 5-1 win over Ireland. A draw in Amsterdam will be enough against Scotland on Saturday for Mark Hager’s side, who hit their...
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Croatia striker Bruno Petkovic says they have been shown more respect by England ahead of their Euro 2020 group clash... insisting the Wembley showdown will be less open than the 2018 World Cup semi-final in Russia

Croatia striker Bruno Petkovic believes they have been paid more respect by England after being underestimated at the World Cup. The fallout of 2018's semi-final was dominated by claims of English arrogance and the pair lock horns again in the Group D opener on Sunday. Petkovic, expected to lead the...
Soccerthehighlandsun.com

England edges Croatia to get Euro 2020 campaign off to a flyer

Marcelo Brozović was the target from a corner for Croatia, but his shot flies well wide of the target. Tough skill to hit the ball on the run off the cross like that, and he did not quite get the skill right. Substitutions. That’s Brozović’s last involvement. He’s replaced by...
UEFAmelodyinter.com

Euro 2020: Rudiger ready to ‘get dirty’ against world champions France

Chelsea defender Antonio Ruediger insists Germany need to get a little dirty in their Euro 2020 opener against France on Tuesday in order to subdue the world champions’ forward firepower. France start as clear favourites for the Group F clash at Munich’s Allianz Arena while Germany’s defence faces a stern...
SoccerPosted by
newschain

England face Croatia test as football rallies behind Christian Eriksen

England face a significant test as they open their Euro 2020 campaign against Croatia at Wembley, while the football world has rallied in support of Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen following his health emergency. Inter Milan playmaker Eriksen collapsed just before half-time of the Group B fixture against Finland in Copenhagen...