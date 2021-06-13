Allentown police investigating shooting that injured 37-year-old man

Allentown police are investigating a shooting late Saturday night that wounded a 37-year-old man.

Police and emergency medical services personnel were dispatched at 11:53 p.m. to the 300 block of North 16th Street for a report of a shooting. There, officers found the man, of Allentown, had sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his body.

He was transported via ambulance to an area hospital for further treatment.

Those with information related to the shooting can contact the Allentown Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 610-437-7721, or utilize the Text Tip Line (Tip 411) via the Allentown Police Department webpage: https://www.allentownpa.gov/Police . Callers may remain anonymous.

It was the second shooting incident police responded to Saturday.

Early that morning, at 1:58 a.m., an Allentown police officer was on routine patrol in the American Plaza Shopping Center parking lot, near the intersection of American Parkway and Hamilton Street, when he heard gunshots being fired among “a crowd of people” and saw a man, later identified as Allentown resident Elyn Jose Marte, repeatedly firing a handgun, police said.

Marte, police said, failed to follow repeated verbal commands from the officer to drop the gun. The officer then fired four shots, striking Marte at least twice, police said.

Officers provided emergency medical aid to Marte on scene, and he was then transported via ambulance to an area hospital. He is in critical, but stable, condition, police said.

Marte, 22, will be charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and illegal possession of a firearm.

Morning Call reporter Jon Harris can be reached at 484-280-2866 or at jon.harris@mcall.com .