Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Strattners Moves Head Office to Asia

phoenixherald.com
 8 days ago

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2021 / Strattners announces moving its Head Office to Bangkok, Thailand with a view to establish a presence for the Asia and Pacific region whilst pursuing already established growth plans in the US. The decision came after Financier and founder of Strattners, Timo Strattner submitted plans to grow an asian focused portfolio alongside its US business with a view to further grow its portfolio of clients listed in the region by offering structured investments as those companies, among other growth initiatives, seek an opportunity to dual list on the US exchanges.

www.phoenixherald.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asian#Company#Strattner Financial Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Country
Thailand
Related
Stocksactionforex.com

Equity Markets In Asia Head South

The Bullard comments on Friday were all the excuse Wall Street needed to send a very long and wrong market south. Much the same pattern is occurring in Asia today to greater or lesser degrees. Mr Bullard is a well-known hawk regarding monetary policy, and the reaction to his comments on earlier rate hikes highlights the degree of nervous positioning out there.
Businesscarlyle.com

Carlyle to invest in AGILOX to further accelerate its growth journey

Neukirchen, Austria and London, UK – Global Investment firm Carlyle has agreed to invest in AGILOX, a leading provider of intelligent autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) for the automation of intralogistics and material handling processes. Carlyle, alongside existing AGILOX shareholder Raiffeisen Invest Private Equity, will invest substantial growth capital to help drive AGILOX’s further international expansion and the development of new products. The founders of AGILOX along with Raiffeisen Invest Private Equity will each retain a large stake in AGILOX. Details of the transaction, which is subject to regulatory approvals, are not being disclosed.
Businessprivateequitywire.co.uk

Alter Domus acquires Investors Economic Assurance

Alter Domus, a fully integrated provider of fund administration, debt capital markets and corporate services backed by the Permira funds, has acquired Investors Economic Assurance (IEA), a global provider of technology solutions and services to alternative investment managers. The Manhattan-based firm specialises in capital administration solutions including Limited Partners’ waterfall calculations and General Partners’ carried-interest allocations.
Businessfinancemagnates.com

Ee Ching Tay Joins Barclays as Head of Southeast Asia Banking

Barclays, one of the leading global banks, announced today that it has appointed Ee Ching Tay, the former Managing Director and Head of Southeast Asia M&A at JPMorgan, as the new Head of Southeast Asia Banking. According to an official announcement, Tay will be responsible for the bank’s growth in...
BusinessUS News and World Report

Goldman Sachs Expands Transaction Bank to Britain

LONDON (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs has launched its transaction bank in Britain, the firm said Monday, expanding the business after launching in the United States last year as it looks for steadier sources of revenue beyond its investment bank. The bank is to offer companies in Britain cash management services...
Businesspoandpo.com

HSBC Continental Europe to sell retail banking business in France

My Money Group, MMB and the Purchaser are under the control, directly or indirectly, of funds and accounts managed or advised by Cerberus Capital Management L.P. Commenting on the Potential Transaction, Jean Beunardeau, HBCE CEO said: “This potential transaction is an important step towards achieving our strategic goal of being a leading wholesale bank in Continental Europe for Corporate and Investment Banking, Markets and Private Banking, anchored in Paris, connecting our customers to HSBC’s global network, and providing access to Continental Europe for HSBC’s customers around the world.
Businessdallassun.com

In move to expand in UK, JPMorgan purchases Nutmeg platform

In a major move to enter the British retail banking and investment market, JPMorgan Chase has purchased British online digital wealth manager Nutmeg. The Nutmeg platform offers automated financial planning services, which are less expensive than traditional wealth managers. At the same time, U.S. bank Goldman Sachs group is transforming...
Businesstechgig.com

How Indian tech space is planning to move back to office

​Many Indian entrepreneurs, CEOs, and HR professionals are eager to create offices as quickly as possible. The main dilemma Indian businesses faced after the lockdown was lifted last year was whether or not to summon staff back to work. The situation has now returned to square one, with the country facing the COVID-19 second wave.
Businessprivateequitywire.co.uk

Clearco appoints Country Head and Chief Growth Officer

E-commerce investor Clearco has announced ambitious international expansion plans supported by two key executive hires – UK Head and Chief Growth Officer. After launching in the UK last October and the Netherlands last month, Clearco is also planning on rapidly expanding its European footprint and operations. In addition, it plans to start its expansion into Asian Pacific markets by the end of 2021. The announcement comes on the heels of the company’s Series C capital raise at an almost USD2 billion valuation, and rebranding from Clearbanc to Clearco.
Businessodwyerpr.com

On the Move: H+K Appoints Zhou to Head New Tech Group in Shanghai

Hill+Knowlton Strategies appoints Cecilia Zhou as senior vice president, to lead the agency’s newly integrated science, technology & internet-based innovation communications practice. Zhou will be based in the firm’s Shanghai office. Most recently, she was special assistant and brand advisor to the CEO of Suning. Previously, she was head of strategy at Ogilvy Discovery team, and has worked at Burson-Marsteller and Ruder Finn. In her new position, Zhou will lead her consolidated practice team to serve multinational and Chinese clients across key technology verticals. “Her appointment marks a key step towards strengthening our capability to create business value for our technology clients thanks to her expertise in communicating B2B technology and consumer facing internet-based solutions,” said H+K China CEO Jun Xu.
BusinessShareCast

HSBC names two new co-heads for Asia Pacific business

The appointment of David Liao and Surendra Rosha to the post follow the decision to retire by the lender's regional chief executive officer, Peter Wong. Wong, who had run HSBC's biggest money spinner for 11 years, will move to a non-executive role as chairman of HSBC Asia-Pacific. In turn, Wong...
Businessaithority.com

Moxtra Announces Addition of Head of Global Sales and Chief Financial Officer

Moxtra, the company powering OneStop Customer Apps for mobile business, announced the addition of Eric Boserup as Vice President and Head of Global Sales and Tim Harvey as Chief Financial Officer. Boserup and Harvey bring a combined 50 years of experience to Moxtra’s rapidly growing team. “Eric and Tim’s experience...
Businesslawcrossing.com

Corporate Counsel, Securities

The Corporate Counsel, Securities plays an important role in the organization by performing a number of activities related to the company’s compliance and legal functions. The role is primarily responsible, for providing advice on corporate governance, preparing SEC filings and public disclosure documents. This role plays a key role in the company's annual/quarterly earnings announcements and compliance with NYSE listing rules. The role works closely with senior management, company’s Board of Directors and Investor Relations and supports annual stockholder meeting; and monitors regulatory developments.
U.K.crossroadstoday.com

British FM heads to Southeast Asia looking for closer ties

BANGKOK (AP) — Britain’s top diplomat arrived in Southeast Asia late Monday on a three-nation visit as his country looks to promote closer ties and trade with the region following the U.K.’s exit from the European Union. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab’s trip to Vietnam, Cambodia and Singapore comes the week...
Businesscryptovibes.com

Goldman Sachs May Disrupt UK Transaction Business Space

On June 21, 2021, reports emerged that Goldman Sachs has launched Transaction Banking (TxB) in the United Kingdom, expanding its business that was launched successfully in the United States in 2021. Since its launch in the United States in June 2021, Goldman Sachs has managed to attract over 250 clients,...
Businessprivateequitywire.co.uk

Elaghmore's Hexcite Group appoints Group Chief Executive

Hexcite Group, a provider of design, communication, brand activation, signage, display and merchandising products and services for major brand owners and retailers, has appointed Wes Mulligan as Group Chief Executive. Mulligan has led a number of businesses across retail, leisure and support services sectors. In recent years, as CEO of...
Public Healthprunderground.com

Asset Core Marketing Relocate Head Office To Guernsey During COVID-19

Asset Core Marketing are proud to announce their relocation to Guernsey, Channel Islands to accommodate the entire team. The new head office once fully operational, will utilize the 5,000 sq. ft. of the multi-storey building and bring the whole company closer together to work more efficiently. Asset Core Marketing will...