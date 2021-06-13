Cancel
Cedars-Sinai Cancer names thoracic medical oncology director

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSukhmani K. Padda, MD, has been selected to direct thoracic medical oncology at Cedars-Sinai Cancer. Padda's research focuses on therapies for thoracic cancers. She has a particular interest in improving treatment for patients with rare thoracic tumors - such as thymic malignancies and lung neuroendocrine tumors - and genomic subsets of lung cancer, such as KRAS- and EGFR-positive tumors. Padda also conducts research into tumor biomarkers to help ensure optimal treatment.

Cancerduke.edu

The $600 Medical Device That Could Help Doctors Detect Throat Cancer

A patient arrives in a clinic complaining of a sore throat. This is no run-of-the-mill case of the sniffles, and her primary doctor has already put her on two different antibiotics, neither of which managed to dent her discomfort. Now she wants the expertise of a specialist. She’s feeling desperate and more than a little worried.
Cancerphysiciansweekly.com

Clinical benefits of precision medicine in treating solid cancers: European Society of Medical Oncology-Magnitude of Clinical Benefit Scale score-based analysis.

Precision and matched cancer medicine has the potential to complement the existing biomarker approaches in cancer treatment. However, despite their promising potential, certain negative results have highlighted their limitations in molecular biology-driven treatment strategies. This study aimed to evaluate the clinical benefits of precision therapies. Three reviewers independently identified and...
TheStreet

LIPAC Oncology Announces Two-Year Recurrence Free Survival Data For Phase 1/2a Study Of LiPax In Patients With Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer

MENLO PARK, Calif., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LIPAC Oncology LLC., a pharmaceutical company utilizing its next generation precision liposomal technology to locally deliver taxanes to target tissues, today announced the positive results from the two-year follow-up for TD-001, its Phase 1/2a study of LiPax in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) who have undergone transurethral resection of bladder tumor (TURBT). Results demonstrate a recurrence free survival (RFS) rate of 83% compared to 49% for current standard of care therapies.
Cancermasterdoctor.net

Mount Sinai appoints chief of hematology and medical oncology

Joseph A. Sparano, MD, FACP, has been named chief of hematology and medical oncology at Mount Sinai Health System. Sparano also will serve as deputy director of The Tisch Cancer Institute and hold the Ezra M. Greenspan, MD professorship in clinical cancer therapeutics at Icahn School of Medicine. Sparano is...
Atlanta, GAemory.edu

Winship Cancer Institute names Ramalingam new executive director

Suresh S. Ramalingam, MD, has been named executive director of Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University. An internationally renowned thoracic oncologist and physician scientist, Ramalingam has served as Winship's deputy director since 2016. He begins his new post July 1. Ramalingam takes the helm at a transformational moment for Winship,...
South Bend, INWNDU

Medical Moment: Cancer signs women ignore

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In the U.S., one in every three women will develop some type of cancer during her lifetime. Spotting the signs early can save lives, but there are some that women tend to ignore. Martie Salt reports on symptoms you should not dismiss. Blood in the...
Poughkeepsie, NYwamc.org

Medical Monday: Oncology With Dr. Cliff Connery 6/21/21

Dr. Cliff Connery, Chair of the Nuvance Health Cancer Institute joins us today to talk oncology. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts. Dr. Connery is a thoracic surgical oncologist in Poughkeepsie, New York with over 37 years of experience caring for patients with lung cancers and tumors. Dr. Connery is skilled at minimally invasive, robotic and video-assisted procedures as well as complex thoracic surgeries.
CancerEurekAlert

ESMO Gynaecological Cancers Virtual Congress 2021

Lugano, Switzerland, 21 June 2021 - The first edition of the ESMO Gynaecological Cancers Congress will be held as a virtual meeting on 25-26 June and will focus on ovarian cancer. (1) Ovarian cancer is the most lethal gynaecological cancer and symptoms are difficult to recognise. As there is an...
Thibodaux, LAhoumatimes.com

Thibodaux Regional Cancer Center Radiation Oncology Earns ACR Accreditation

Thibodaux Regional Health System is proud to announce that its Cancer Center has been awarded a three-year term of accreditation by the American College of Radiology (ACR) in Radiation Oncology. Radiation oncology (radiation therapy) is the careful use of high-energy radiation to treat cancer. Thibodaux Regional Cancer Center utilizes the most advanced radiation therapy technology available to treat cancer for the very best outcomes.
Cancerajmc.com

Oncology Roundup: Conference Presentations Illustrate Impact of New Cancer Therapies

Three recent conferences yielded new data on which treatment therapies are providing substantial benefits to patients and which ones are demonstrating more lackluster results. Findings presented at 3 recent oncology conferences gave insight into which emerging treatment regimens are showing successful results or are having a more mild impact on several forms of cancer.
Diseases & TreatmentsWTHI

Several medical devices recalled over cancer concerns

A medical device maker issued a recall on some of their equipment over possible cancer concerns. It involves breathing devices made by Philips. The recall is for specific Bi-Level Positive Airway Pressure, Continuous Positive Airway Pressure, and Mechanical Ventilator devices. The company says the foam inside of them might degrade...
Cancercancerletter.com

Conquer Cancer honors rising oncology professionals

Conquer Cancer, the ASCO Foundation, has named the recipients of its 2021 Medical Student Rotation for Underrepresented Populations and Annual Meeting Research Award. To access this subscriber-only content please log in or renew you subscription. Looking for IP Login? Our IP Login system is now automatic. If your institution has...
TheStreet

Women Leaders In Oncology® Fully Funds The 2022 Women Leaders In Oncology Women Who Conquer Cancer Young Investigator Award

CHICAGO, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Women Leaders in Oncology (WLO) 8th Annual Reception held on June 7 was a virtual gathering of more than 400 female leaders in oncology who raised nearly $73,000 for oncology research. $57,500 of the funds are designated for the WLO Women Who Conquer Cancer 2022 Young Investigator Award (YIA) and the remainder will go toward a Conquer Cancer YIA endowment created by Vaniam Group CEO Deanna van Gestel, who pledged to raise $1.35 million within 5 years. The fundraising event was held in conjunction with the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2021 annual meeting.
Healthcancerletter.com

Edward Kim named medical director of clinical research at UC Davis

Edward Kim was named medical director for the Office of Clinical Research at UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center, effective July 1. To access this subscriber-only content please log in or renew you subscription. Looking for IP Login? Our IP Login system is now automatic. If your institution has a site...
Cancerfirstwordpharma.com

7 Studies at American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting Presented by Atlantic Health System Cancer Care Physician Researchers

Newswise — Atlantic Health System Cancer Care physicians are lead or co-authors of seven original studies to be presented and published at the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting, held virtually June 4-8. The ASCO annual meeting is the world’s leading venue for presenting original clinical research on cancer. “Atlantic Health System...
Cancerlivestrong.org

Lymphedema: Illuminating the Medical Condition that Impacts Many Cancer Patients

In a time of Google, Siri, and Alexa, lymphedema is still a term with which most people are not familiar. Lymphedema is a condition experienced by individuals impacted by cancer. Specifically, one in five women who have undergone breast cancer treatment will acquire lymphedema, 90% of head and neck cancers can lead to lymphedema, and 37% of patients with gynecological cancers experience lymphedema. The risk of lymphedema is lifelong for cancer patients with the risk being highest in the first 5 years post-diagnosis. To learn more, we sat down with certified lymphedema therapist and Doctor of Physical Therapy; Angela Wicker-Ramos, PT, DPT, CLT-LANA, owner of Cancer Rehab and Integrative Medicine. Dr. Wicker-Ramos shared her insight, knowledge, and specialization with lymphedema highlighting the expertise of Austin’s first specialty oncology rehab and integrative medicine clinic.
CancerGenomeWeb

BGI Americas Collaborating With Champions Oncology on Proteomic Cancer Research

NEW YORK – BGI Americas said on Tuesday that it has entered a collaborative agreement with Champions Oncology to provide proteomics and multiomics tools for cancer biomarker discovery and validation. Under the collaboration, BGI will provide mass spectrometry analysis of Champions' patient-derived xenograft samples to support biopharma drug discovery and...