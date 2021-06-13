NBA Picks Today: Go With the Road Favorites

There are no guarantees in betting, but it's become clear betting on road favorites in the NBA playoffs is a lucrative endeavor, especially this year, which is nice because we have two road favorites taking center stage today.

The Nets face the Bucks in Milwaukee this afternoon as 2-point favorites on WynnBET and the Suns face the Nuggets in Denver as 3-point favorites tonight. While it's traditionally hard to win on the road in the playoffs, when the road team is favored they tend to win...and cover.

As you can see in the tweet above, since 2017 when a visiting team is the favorite, they not only win at a ridiculous clip, they also cover over 70% of the time. This year that number is even higher, with road favorites covering 78.5% of the time.

Well guess what. The Nets and Suns are both road favorites today. Gotta roll with them.

NBA Prediction: Nets vs Bucks

The Bucks barely eked out a win over the Nets on Thursday in Milwaukee with the Nets shooting like absolute garbage -- 36% from the field and only 25% from deep. Before that, the Nets were shooting over 50% from the field and over 40% from 3-point range. Don't see them having two bad shooting games in a row. Gotta pick the Nets in this game.

NBA Prediction: Suns vs Nuggets

The Suns, meanwhile, have dominated the Nuggets in three wins to open the series and are going for a sweep. The Nuggets look lost against the Suns' suddenly-dominant defense and MVP Nikola Jokic hasn't been enough to lift the Nuggets past Phoenix. With the outcome of the series already secured, expect the Suns to close out Denver in Denver.