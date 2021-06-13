Cancel
NFL

Cam Newton reportedly might practice at Patriots minicamp on Monday

By Conor Roche
Boston
Boston
 8 days ago

Newton suffered a hand injury at an OTA session on June 4.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20DRms_0aT2Zoyy00
Cam Newton could be smiling at practice again on Monday. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

It appears Cam Newton’s right hand injury is close to being fully healed, if it isn’t already.

Newton was “welcomed” by teammates and “threw the ball around a bit” at Friday’s OTA session, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss. Friday’s practice was the final voluntary session before the three-day mandatory minicamp, which begins Monday. Reiss noted “it wouldn’t be a surprise” if Newton is taking snaps at Monday’s practice.

The injury occurred at the Patriots’ OTA practice on June 4 when Newton’s hand hit a teammate’s helmet during an 11-on-11 session. Newton remained in practice until he aggravated the injury in a later drill.

Immediate tests on Newton’s hand reportedly showed no broken bones. The injury was later diagnosed as a bone bruise, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Newton didn’t practice at Thursday’s OTA session, which was the first session open to the media since Newton suffered the injury.

“He’s doing all right,” Belichick said prior to Thursday’s practice. “He won’t participate today, but he’s getting better.”

“I think he’ll be all right, yeah,” Belichick added.

Belichick declared Newton the team’s starting quarterback after the Patriots drafted Mac Jones in the first round of the NFL Draft in April. Jones reportedly hasn’t looked too impressive in the three OTA practices open to the media.

“I think everybody is coming along,” Belichick said Thursday of Jones. “There’s a lot of teaching, a lot of instruction for any player that hasn’t been in this system. There’s plenty for the ones that have, but they’re all working at it. Mac’s working at it, just like everybody else.

“There’s a lot for all these guys to learn and absorb. It just keeps piling up each day, but, as a group, they’ve worked hard and we’re making progress.”

Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer, the other two quarterbacks on the Patriots’ roster, have had some impressive moments at the OTA sessions in front of the media.

“There’s competition at every position,” Belichick said when asked about Stidham’s status. “Any good football player has basically the same mind-set, and that’s to go out and improve his individual performance and go out there and perform as well as he can.”

When minicamp concludes Wednesday, the Patriots won’t take the practice field again until training camp. A start date for training camp hasn’t been set, but it usually begins in late July.

