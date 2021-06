The stage is set for the remainder of the year for One Championship. The promotion sent out a press release on Thursday that detailed its series of events that will take place in Europe to vie for One Championship contracts. The first five cards, which will serve as a grand prix that stretches from June to July, will bring 32 heavyweight kickboxers together in a single elimination tournament. The winner will earn a contract with the promotion, although it is possible that other competitors may get signed as well.